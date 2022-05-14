Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Jordan announces 40-day mourning

King Abdullah expressed his deepest sympathies

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 10:42 AM

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan has declared a 40-day mourning period on the demise of late UAE leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.

King Abdullah and the people of Jordan expressed their deepest sympathies and said they stand with the people of the United Arab Emirates in these difficult times.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

