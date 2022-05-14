Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Jordan announces 40-day mourning

UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan has declared a 40-day mourning period on the demise of late UAE leader Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed.
King Abdullah and the people of Jordan expressed their deepest sympathies and said they stand with the people of the United Arab Emirates in these difficult times.
Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan served as the president of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.
He was elected to succeed his father, the late His Highness Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who served as the UAE’s first president since the union in 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.
Born in 1948, Sheikh Khalifa was the second President of the UAE and the 16th Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.
ALSO READ:
UAE President passed away at the age of 73 on Friday
Sheikh Khalifa12 hours ago
Leaders, dignitaries gather to pay last respects
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Officials and delegates pay emotional tributes to late president
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
Prayers were also held across mosques in the UAE
Sheikh Khalifa13 hours ago
The UAE President passed away on Friday, May 13
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
FNC members hail his visionary leadership, due to which the nation has achieved one of the world's highest rates of female participation in the government
Sheikh Khalifa15 hours ago
“His leadership has inspired this nation to become a beacon of harmony and tolerance," says the statement
Sheikh Khalifa16 hours ago