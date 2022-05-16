Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Indian, Pakistani consulates in Dubai to remain closed on Monday

They will reopen on Tuesday, May 17

By Web Desk Published: Mon 16 May 2022, 11:23 AM

Indian and Pakistani missions in Dubai have announced that consular services will be suspended on Monday, as they mourn the passing of late president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in solidarity with the nation.

All centres of Outsource Consular Service providers in Dubai and the Northern Emirates (namely, BLS International Limited and IVS Global Services) will be closed today (May 16), said the Indian Consulate.

Applicants who had booked slots for submitting passport applications with BLS and IVS on this day will be given a revised slot and conveyed accordingly, it added.

In case of emergency (medical issues or death), however, Indian nationals can reach out to @pbskdubai on Twitter, call the toll-free handle (80046342), or email the following addresses:

passport.dubai@mea.gov.in

vcppt.dubai@mea.gov.in

feedback@blsindiavisa-uae.com

Both consulates will reopen on Tuesday, May 17.

Sheikh Khalifa had passed away on Friday, May 13, aged 73.

ALSO READ: