Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Emiratis mourn loss of their beloved leader

Citizens pay tribute to the late UAE President

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 11:08 PM Last updated: Fri 13 May 2022, 11:12 PM

UAE citizens mourned the death of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan who passed away on Friday. People from all walks of life paid tribute to the late leader.

Here's what they said:

Hanan Al Zarouni, Abu Dhabi

"He once came to our school, when I was 8 years old, and I remember seeing him in person. He was very humble, very down to earth, and very easy to talk to. I remember when the announcement came that he was appointed as the leader, we were all so happy. He was very sharp and very compassionate. He has a lot of traits similar to our founding father Sheikh Zayed. Knowing that he was leading the country, we felt we were in safe hands. During the time he was leading the UAE, you could see what an able leader he was and how things have changed. The vision HH Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan became even more clear. The UAE has grown economically. Abu Dhabi has seen the tremendous in the form of projects like Kizad and Abu Dhabi Ports. The real estate market was booming. We have seen developments like Yas Island and Saadiyat. Now, knowing that he is no longer there, it feels like there is a hole in my heart. It is a huge huge loss for the country."

Mousa Sajwani, Abu Dhabi

"It is a very unfortunate news and a very sad news. Of course, one day everyone goes but when it is your leader, it hits you harder. He was a true leader, much like his father HH Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He led from the front and has taken UAE to the pinnacle that it has reached. His vision and mission were in line with that of the great Sheikh Zayed. We will never forget him. He will always be in our hearts and prayers."

Mohammed Al Katheeri, Abu Dhabi

"We have lost a great leader, visionary, and father of our nation. Who dedicated his life for serving the country and becoming one of the most attractive developments models. May Almighty Allah dwell him in Jannatul Firdaus."

Noora Toobji, Dubai

"I received the news while I was at work, and I was shocked. I was suddenly transported back to the time when we received the news about late His Highness Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan in 2004, may God have mercy on his soul.

"This is especially hard on all the people of UAE. Not only the citizens but also the expats who have been living here for years. Shaikh Khalifa emphasized education and pushed for our future to be better. He made us feel safe and gave us the courage to dream big.

"It will be hard to accept it, but we believe he went to a better place and we as his children will continue what he started after his father. We are determined to achieve greater heights in education and life and prove to the world that we follow our leaders."

Dr Asmaa Nusairi, Dubai

"This day reminds me of the sadness we experienced in 2004, when we lost our founding father, Sheikh Zayed, may God have mercy on his soul. I feel sad, we lost one of the important men of this country who was a great father and leader. May God grant him the highest level in paradise.

"As an Emirati citizen, I feel very sad to receive the news of the death of his Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the Emirates today lost one of its most important men. He is not only a president of the country, but a leader who has devoted his life to serving his country and its people.

Maryam Al Sahi, Dubai

"As an Emirati citizen, I feel very sad to receive the news of the death of his Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as the Emirates today lost one of its most important men. He is not only a president of the country, but a leader who has devoted his life to serving his country and its people.

Ahmed Mahya Al Zahid, Dubai

We received with great sadness and sorrow the news of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may Allah have mercy on his soul. There is no doubt that the news of his death is sad for the people of the Emirates, and indeed the whole world. He was merciful to his sons, the people of the Emirates, eager for their happiness, comfort, and well-being. We ask God to forgive him and have mercy on him and to grant our Sheikhs, the government of UAE and its people the patience to get through this difficult time.

Ahmed Bin Sulaiman, Dubai

"The demise of His Highness is a sudden and great loss to the nation. The people of the emirates will cherish his important contributions. His kindness and compassion have left an indelible impression on all of us."

Khadija Hasan Alamasi, Abu Dhabi

"I will remember His Highness as an icon who made a massive difference in the lives of the people in the UAE through his visionary leadership. His actions and words will inspire generations."

Omran Al Khoori, Abu Dhabi

"He was like a father figure to the people of the Emirates. His achievements, wisdom, kindness, and initiative are in every corner of our nation. I fondly remember his invaluable contributions to the nation."

Prof. Humaid Alshamsi, Dubai

"We lost a beloved leader who will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy. He was an admirable leader who worked for the welfare and betterment of the UAE. His qualities of integrity, tolerance, and compassion are a model for us all. He will forever live in our hearts."

Nadiya

"As an Emirati, I remember the moment they announced the passing of Baba Zayed & the grief that came with it. His leadership & humility & compassion for his people were instilled in his son. The news of Sheikh Khalifa’s passing fills us all with the same sadness & sense of loss.

"People around the world may not truly understand the love we carry for our leaders. They are truly one with their people. They’ve always wanted us to excel to reach heights of excellence faster & better than the rest. When any of them leaves us this way, the loss is profound.

"It’s unimaginable this feeling of deep sad emotion. It feels raw. So very raw. I have trust this visionary leadership and deep humility and strong compassion will continue on with his successor. My heart goes out to us all."

Munira Saif Khalifa, Sharjah

"Putting Shaikh Khalifa into words is hard. No words can describe his kind and sweet spirit. He was a father figure for all of the UAE and the world. His highness was a true leader, he led this country to great heights. We are truly saddened by his passing, may his soul rest in peace."

