Sheikh Khalifa passes away: Culture Summit Abu Dhabi postponed

The nation is in a state of mourning following the demise of the late UAE leader

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sat 14 May 2022, 7:52 AM Last updated: Sat 14 May 2022, 8:07 AM

The fifth edition of the Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022 scheduled to be held next week has been postponed, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) said.

The nation is in a state of mourning following the demise of Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Ministry of Presidential Affairs has declared a period of 40 days’ official mourning. Work in ministries, departments, federal and local government entities, and the private sector, will also be suspended for three days, starting from Saturday.

The Culture Summit Abu Dhabi 2022 was scheduled to take place from May 16 to 18.

A new date will be announced after discussions with participants and partners.

ALSO READ:

Also, two other major events were to be held in the Capital this month: The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) weekend and awards on May 20 and 21, and the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) from May 23 to 29.