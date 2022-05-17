Naviga joins the nation in mourning the demise of the UAE President
We offer our deepest condolences to the Government and the people of the United Arab Emirates
With our belief in God's will and with deep sorrow and sadness. We offer our sincere condolences to the wise leadership of the UAE and the Emirati people and to Arab and Muslim nations around the would on the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
May he rest in eternal peace
"Verily to God we belong and verily to him we shall return"