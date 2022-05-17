Naviga congratulates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment to the President of the UAE
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE,
Naviga extend our heartfelt congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, on the cherished trust that Their Highnesses the Members of the Supreme Council have bestowed on him with his election as President of the United Arab Emirates.
Naviga pray that he is successful in serving the country and his people.
Naviga reiterate our allegiance and loyalty to the wise leadership of His Highness the President in service of the people of the UAE.