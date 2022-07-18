Look: India's Rajya Sabha observes silence in honour of late Sheikh Khalifa

The chairman of the Upper House mentioned UAE's former president in an obituary

The Upper House of the Indian Parliament (Rajya Sabha) observed silence as a mark of respect to those who have passed, including the former president of the UAE

M. Venkaiah Naidu, the Vice President of India and the chairman of the Rajya Sabha, mentioned Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in an obituary.

He also mentioned the names of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Hindustani classical musician Pandit Shivkumar Sharma.

The monsoon session of the Indian Parliament begins today.

During his opening remark, Rajya Sabha Chairman appealed to all the members of the House to give their best performance to make this Parliament Monsoon Session a memorable one and to ensure to work together for the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' to take India to new heights by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

He expected that the Session will set the right tone for the functioning of this august House over the next 25 years of 'Amrit Kaal' which is a critical period to take India to an entirely new plane by the time our nation rejoices in the centenary year of its independence.

