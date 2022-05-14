'He will be long remembered': Queen Elizabeth pays rich tributes to Sheikh Khalifa

The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all buildings and there will be no official entertainment
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth on Friday paid her condolences following the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
“I am saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi,” a statement released by Buckingham Palace said.
“Your distinguished brother devoted his life to serving the people of the United Arab Emirates and his relationship with its allies and friends,” the statement said.
“He will be long remembered by all who work for regional stability, understanding between nations and between faiths, and for the conservation cause,” the queen wrote.
“I offer Your Highness my sincere condolences and I extend my sympathy to the people of the United Arab Emirates.”
