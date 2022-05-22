Expo Centre Sharjah postpones Jewels of Emirates Show to June 30

Event dates rescheduled as nation observes 40-day mourning on passing of Sheikh Khalifa

WAM

By WAM Published: Sun 22 May 2022, 2:54 PM

Expo Centre Sharjah has postponed the third edition of the Jewels of Emirates Show due to the country's 40-day mourning period following the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The event, which was originally set for June 2, has been rescheduled to June 30 and will last till July 3, 2022.

The centre's board of directors extended their sincerest condolences to the UAE leadership and people on the demise of the late leader. It also thanked all of the event's exhibitors and companies for cooperating with the postponement decision, which reflects the UAE people's spirit of belonging, love, and cohesion.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the organising team's outstanding efforts in staging a fantastic edition, noting that the event's postponement will give them additional time to come up with innovative development ideas in order to deliver an exceptional event.

The show will bring together an elite group of jewellery designers and goldsmiths as well as owners of famous local brands, showcasing gold and diamond collections and sets, luxury watches, perfumes and fragrances, in addition to beauty cosmetics, and luxury fashion accessories.