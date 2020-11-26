Winter wear: Keep it hot

A little fur, knee-high boots and a muffler, and you are all set to welcome the winters. I am not just talking about the style here. it's the basics that we have gotten you covered on.

Winter is coming! We can already feel the chills when we take a walk in the evening by the Marina or the Creek. More so, the notched up ACs in our offices do us no good to combat that breeze outside.



For most of us living in the UAE, it's all about the sun, sand and the beaches. Therefore, our winter clothes may not be very inspiring as the season is short-lived. But who says that winters are not for the dressy? For many of us, who can't take off on a holiday this year, you can shop at your nearest stores and show off your fashionable quotient right.



While the primary temptation is to simply throw on as many pieces as possible and get out the door, putting together chic winter looks doesn't have to be a challenge.



Simple planning can actually keep you both warm and stylish through the winter months without having to sacrifice function or aesthetically pleasing looks.



We bring to you few tips to dress well for winters:



Pay attention to the forecast: Knowing where you are going can be helpful in dressing up the ideal way. If you are going to walk outdoors, keep a light coat handy even if you are wearing a sweater. Pair them with low-heeled boots.



Winter-proof footwear: Boots and sneakers are the way to go during this season. Even if you are going to a high-end place, embellished booties will dazzle the crowd around you. Team it up with a leather coat or a jacket to complete the bling look.



Invest in layers: Mufflers, jackets, coats! Even though the UAE is not as cold as other places across the globe, sometimes you need layers. If you have been in the country long enough, you know what I am talking about. Especially during January to March. So get prepped.



Don't be afraid to wear hats: Hats look super chic. And they protect your ears from cold. Any warm hat will do the trick. Also, gloves might be a tad too much for this weather, but hey you gotta do what you gotta do. The trick is to save yourself from cold.



Beauty essentials: Last but not the least, winters play havoc on our skin. Chapped lips, dry skin that is patchy is irritating and annoying. Always apply moisturiser in the morning and during the night on your body. Hydrate regularly. You can also opt for creams with hyaluronic acid to give your skin that extra boost of plump.



