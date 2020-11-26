Winter wear: How to stay warm with fuzzy fabrics

You may be resistant to city breezes, but there's always a chill in the office or home all year round, thanks to whoever has access to the thermostat. Annoying, right?

Make the best of the season with the right gear.



Leather

Draw out the rock chic in you with a leather jacket. If it seems out of place for you, switch to accessories like gloves or boots. The fabric traps body heat so you're sure to stay toasty warm no matter where you are. A well-maintained leather outfit ages better with time, so always seek professional care and store it in a dry place away from external heat.



Fleece

Durable and versatile, the modern fleece is made out of polyester and recreates the natural warmth that traditional sheep fleece give out. It's also waterproof and keeps the wind at bay. Try joggers, gloves, scarves and jackets. You can also slip a fleece blanket over your knees or shoulders to melt into a comfortable hug.



Corduroy

Corduroy features distinct cord lines, which are also known as 'wales', and are soft, thick and comfortable to wear. These also up your fashion game as a versatile unit and come in fantastic shades. For winter vibes, pick burgundy or mustard tones, and try not to deck up in this fabric from head to toe, unless you're trying to relive the 60s.



Flannel

The lightweight fabric is made from synthetic fibres, wool or even cotton. What was once an icon of the grunge rock scene can now be your favourite winter wear with attitude. Flannel-based garments are soft, comfortable to wear and gives your body just enough warmth without being as suffocating as leather. Try pairing it with a basic tee and denims.



Cashmere

A luxe item that would jazz up any wardrobe, cashmere is the most expensive fabric in this list. Reason for the high price tag? The material is weaved from the soft undercoat of the Cashmere goat, whose woolly fur is shorn during winter to acquire the best quality. Cashmere is super soft and warm, making a fashion coat a perfect accessory. You can also keep it classy with a simple scarf.