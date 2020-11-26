The Hyaluronic Calling

I often find it difficult to pronounce hyaluronic acid, often confusing 'l' with 'r'. But this skincare ingredient is now common in all our favourite skincare regime, including face creams, masks or serums. SHE sits down with Madame Valérie Taupin to learn more about its popularity, why you should add it to your routine and Swiss brand TEOXANE's arrival to the UAE.



Hyaluronic acid is a natural component of the skin. It holds moisture in like a sponge to keep skin firm, soft and supple. However, with age, the skin's hyaluronic acid content diminishes. The skin loses volume, thus becoming dry, thin and fragile.



Doctors use specific HA fillers to obtain a lifting effect such as restoring lost volume in the mid-face, projecting the chin, correcting expression lines, reducing the appearance of under eye circles, plumping and redefining the lips, and finally enhancing skin texture.



The result needs to be natural, undetectable, and specifically tailored to your face and personality.



One of the leading global aesthetic and skincare player, TEOXANE has set up its first office in Dubai. The Geneva-based firm is committed to offer and extend best-in-class customer service and deliver business continuity, thereby providing customers and professionals easier access to the unique bespoke collection of products designed by Swiss science and excellence.



TEOXANE focuses on designing innovative hyaluronic dermal fillers, an award-winning range of bespoke products made of 100 per cent non-animal origin, cruelty-free and biodegradable hyaluronic acid (HA) that is highly biocompatible, offering immediate and long-lasting results. Madame Valérie Taupin, the visionary behind TEOXANE, built her visionary aesthetics empire in 2003, with a commitment to providing first in class avant-garde products that deliver high performance, based on rigorous scientific research delivering long-lasting natural results.



CEO and founder Madame Valérie Taupin says, "We, at TEOXANE, believe that beauty should not be compromised at any cost, and that our skin deserves the best. We live at a time when beauty is no longer a question of age. Women and men alike now want their looks to last. As the founder of TEOXANE Laboratories, I fully understand this ever-growing desire to look and feel your best. I have gathered experts in the complex development of hyaluronic acid injectable gels and cosmeceuticals. Together we are there to accompany you on your journey into the world of beauty.

The journey



In 2000, Taupin co-created the dermal filler called Juvederm®, which was made from hyaluronic acid. She then exported Juvederm® to more than 50 countries worldwide. I saw great potential in hyaluronic acid used in a dermal filler to rejuvenate the skin. She started TEOXANE in 2003 and in order to take full control over the research, development and manufacturing process to ensure safety and efficacy, decided to establish the manufacturing unit within its head office in Geneva, Switzerland in 2004.



The vision



When Taupin first launched TEOXANE back in 2003, her vision was to satisfy the aesthetics market with high performance avant-garde products based on rigorous scientific research. "I believe 'Your Beauty Has a Future', which is our tagline and our investment in research and development is a testimony to my commitment to enable each individual to have access to the best-in-class quality HA dermal filler. After all these years, our focus has remained unchanged. We, at TEOXANE, are dedicated to design and manufacture bespoke dermal fillers and skincare products, while maintaining the highest standards."



The ideal age to start using fillers



According to the founder CEO, it is not a one answer question because it depends on many aspects. "Usually, the age that most women get dermal fillers is between 40 and 54 years old.



Receiving dermal fillers at a young age from 20 before you even see wrinkles, lines, sagging skin and lost volume might seem unnecessary, but actually, this may be the very best time to start dermal filler injections. It is a way to prevent wrinkles from appearing in the first place, and keep you looking youthful for as long as possible."



She reiterates that we should remember that every person is unique. Taupin recommends that it is important the patients talk first about their needs regarding the aesthetic treatment with their practitioner to receive the best treatment for their specific needs.



Is consultation mandatory?



Taupin agrees that a consultation with a doctor is required to assess and address your individual needs.



And goes on to say, "TEOXANE products are safe, 100 per cent non-animal origin, biodegradable hyaluronic acid that is highly compatible, offering immediate and long-lasting results."



Unique offerings



TEOXANE offers a bespoke collection of HA fillers, unique for each facial area of concern at any age for any gender.



"Previously, dermal fillers did not address all the problematics of facial movement.



"I knew there was a need to develop a new HA filler to more closely mimic the natural hyaluronic component found in our skin, with stretch capabilities, in order to adapt itself to the movements of the face."



TEOXANE has developed a gentle manufacturing process with only few chemical changes to the natural hyaluronic acid - which is how the RHA® Collection came to be. The properties of RHA® help to achieve the dynamic and natural looking results our patients are looking for. The RHA® Series is a patent technology, FDA approved and designed for dynamic movement of the facial muscles. When injecting RHA®, healthcare practitioners can offer undetectable, natural and optimum results. It is important that the product works harmoniously in movement and static motion.





