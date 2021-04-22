- EVENTS
Soul searching
Muna Alshamsi, blogger and foodie, loves to bring her friends together for the Holy Month
About me: I am an only child and I work in the government in Dubai. Prior to the pandemic I enjoyed going out and exploring and travelling and discovering new restaurants and locations but since I am asthmatic, the current world situation doesn't allow me to explore much, and I had to tone it down.
I am a foodie and a blogger too, but now I try to spend more time reading. Last year I got into the trend of minimalism and used the lockdown period to declutter my life and donated many things to charity.
What this season means to me: The holy month of Ramadan is one of self-reflection and doing good to other's and to yourself as well. To the surprise of many of my friends, it has been years since I binged watched any TV series during Ramadan, I would rather spend time with family or friends instead, which are always be available after Ramadan anyways.
I always look forward to gatherings with my family and my friends, because it's a rare opportunity to gather, seeing that all year round everyone is usually busy or travelling. Ramadan usually brings people together.
Favourite part of Ramadan: My favourite part is gathering with my friends, especially those that come from different cultural and religious backgrounds and have never experienced Ramadan before because it is always a fun and interesting experience to share with them and a great topic that helps us bridge gaps and come together while sharing our experiences with one another. We usually find out that we have more in common than meets the eye.
Favourite food: As a foodie, I honestly don't usually wait for Ramadan to indulge in anything specific, as the restaurant scene in the UAE, and Dubai especially, is vast and there's always something new and exciting to try out. At the same time, I must admit that certain dishes and drinks do taste different during Ramadan, especially Vimto which has become a standard drink to have during Ramadan. Having it during any other month just doesn't feel the same!
Ramadan wishes: I wish all a happy and healthy Ramadan with their friends and family, and I hope that everyone takes this time to reflect on themselves, their friends and communities. Take this month as a step to grow spirituality and humility and to remember those who are less fortunate than us, aiming towards aiding them in any way possible.
