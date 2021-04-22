- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pray, feast, rejoice
Celebrate with inspiring stories this holy month and learn the spirit of camaraderie from a few 'spirited' Emirati women
The holy month of Ramadan is the time for self-reflection for all of us. Regardless of the faith, we follow, the UAE's residents are well-versed in the importance of this joyous month. Staying in this country, most of us from various nations would have, at some time, observed the dawn to dusk fast and indulged in Iftars, Suhoors and Sehris. That feeling of joy is unbeatable.
For Muslims all over the world, the whole month of observing the fast and engaging in self-reflection is said to offer wisdom, awareness, unity, dignity and social engagement, which in turn, yields a positive impact.
Women play a pivotal and multi-faceted role in the customary fasting and feasting that gives Ramadan its unique flavour in every household - be it our mothers, sisters or daughters.
SHE speaks to four women who create fond memories during Ramadan every year.
For Hend Al Rais, Co-founder of Project You, Ramadan is more about giving back. She spends the whole month with her family at her grandmother's house where they come together for Iftar, prayers, and to enjoy their time together.
Foodie and blogger Muna Alshamsi tries to spend more time reading during Ramadan. This time last year, she got into the trend of minimalism and used the lockdown period to declutter her life and donate unused items.
During this blessed month, celebrated jiu-jitsu athlete Bashayer Faris Al Matrooshi, who likes to spend Ramadan praying and doing good deeds. However, as an athlete, this time is optimal to either lose or gain weight, depending on each person's goals, she says.
Noora Saeed of Vibe Café and Lash Cosmetics, reaches out to the needy, giving back, spreading happiness and forgiving others with an open heart. It's the month to spend time with her family as well as the perfect opportunity to kick start her weight loss.
These are a few Emirati women who show poise and patience, and we all need to learn from their example to be giving and kind and bond with our loved ones.
-
SHE
Pray, feast, rejoice
Celebrate with inspiring stories this holy month and learn the spirit ... READ MORE
-
SHE
Soul searching
Muna Alshamsi, blogger and foodie, loves to bring her friends... READ MORE
-
SHE
Moving up swinging
Bashayer Faris Al Matrooshi is a celebrated jiu-jitsu athlete with... READ MORE
-
SHE
Bridging the gap
Hend Al Rais, Co-founder of Project You, finds immense joy in giving... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli