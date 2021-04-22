Pray, feast, rejoice

Celebrate with inspiring stories this holy month and learn the spirit of camaraderie from a few 'spirited' Emirati women

The holy month of Ramadan is the time for self-reflection for all of us. Regardless of the faith, we follow, the UAE's residents are well-versed in the importance of this joyous month. Staying in this country, most of us from various nations would have, at some time, observed the dawn to dusk fast and indulged in Iftars, Suhoors and Sehris. That feeling of joy is unbeatable.

For Muslims all over the world, the whole month of observing the fast and engaging in self-reflection is said to offer wisdom, awareness, unity, dignity and social engagement, which in turn, yields a positive impact.

Women play a pivotal and multi-faceted role in the customary fasting and feasting that gives Ramadan its unique flavour in every household - be it our mothers, sisters or daughters.

SHE speaks to four women who create fond memories during Ramadan every year.

For Hend Al Rais, Co-founder of Project You, Ramadan is more about giving back. She spends the whole month with her family at her grandmother's house where they come together for Iftar, prayers, and to enjoy their time together.

Foodie and blogger Muna Alshamsi tries to spend more time reading during Ramadan. This time last year, she got into the trend of minimalism and used the lockdown period to declutter her life and donate unused items.

During this blessed month, celebrated jiu-jitsu athlete Bashayer Faris Al Matrooshi, who likes to spend Ramadan praying and doing good deeds. However, as an athlete, this time is optimal to either lose or gain weight, depending on each person's goals, she says.



Noora Saeed of Vibe Café and Lash Cosmetics, reaches out to the needy, giving back, spreading happiness and forgiving others with an open heart. It's the month to spend time with her family as well as the perfect opportunity to kick start her weight loss.

These are a few Emirati women who show poise and patience, and we all need to learn from their example to be giving and kind and bond with our loved ones.