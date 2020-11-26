Peel away the winter skin

Now is the best time of the year in the UAE to get out there and enjoy wonderful outdoor activities, but it's not the best condition for your skin. Have you noticed how your skin takes on a whole different mood? It feels dry and flaky, or at times itchy and uncomfortable. Address these concerns before conditions aggravate.

Here are some tips to counteract the winter blues:



Choose fragrance-free cleansers

Soap or foam products may seem like they're giving you a deep cleanse, but that sensation is short-lived because it takes away the skin's natural barrier and causes it to pump out more oils. Go for moisturising cleansers or gels instead and limit lathering only to odor-prone areas such as armpits, genitals and feet.



Skip the steamy showers

Okay, this is tough, but for the sake of good hydrated skin, we need to get clean in lukewarm shower or bath, instead of the scalding heat some of us are used to. Hot, steamy showers dry out your skin further, unfortunately.



Don't overdry hands

We're living at a time when we're incredibly conscious of what our fingers are touching, and have now accustomed to the air drying in public restrooms. The key point to note is to let the devices blow away the water till damp, not perfectly dry for better skin.



Pack in a hand cream

If we're carrying the world in our purse, then we've got room for hand cream. Squeeze out a pea-sized blob and massage it in every hour or so for plump, healthy skin. If possible, wear gloves when you do dishes or clean around the house to prevent hands from drying out.



Forget-me-not lips

Skip the lip-licking and biting, and instead apply a moisturising balm. Try to stick to non-tinted fragrance-free varieties. At times, a single layer of petroleum jelly or ointment can help save those puckers from making a dry, chapped appearance.



Welcome humidity in your home

Did you know that using a humidifier in the room you spend the most time can reap hordes of benefits. The device adds moisture in the air, which in turns keeps your skin moist and hydrated. Additionally, humidifiers are great to keep colds at bay.



Don't crank up the thermostat

It's cold, so the most natural thing to do is to hike up the temperature (personally, I'm a 26 degree Celsius kinda person), but turns out we've been doing things wrong all this time. Set the thermostat to 21 degrees Celsius to avoid drying your skin out.



Sunscreen, always

We associate sunscreens with, literally, the sun, so when a cloudy day pops up, we tend to ditch that SPF. Experts warn us not to because the sun's UV rays are amplified via clouds, giving more exposure than summer days. Go on, slather it on to avoid skin damage.