Must-have school essentials

Top picks for your children to start the new school year in style

We know schools re-opening can bring about mixed feelings in students and parents. Pupils would evidently not be the most excited bunch — the idea of returning to school after spending a long summer vacation can feel pretty morose. Parents on the other hand will find themselves heaving a sigh of relief with no more childcare duties.

However, one way to get children and teens feel a little enthusiastic about going back to school is loading up on classroom-ready essentials that are functional, yet fun.

We’ve curated a list of products, from on-trend lunchboxes to the latest gadgets, making sure your child is kitted out in style.

Backpacks

High street store Marks & Spencer ensures parents can send children off to school with all their essentials safely stowed away in a cool and comfy backpack. With its fun, printed designs, such as the water-repellent Unicorn backpack or the superhero-themed Marvel backpack, these school rucksacks not only look the part, they’re comfy to wear too with their wide padded shoulder-straps. Featuring wipe-clean compartments, they’re easy to look after and designed to last long.

Reebok’s Back to School 2021 Collection pushes kids to ‘Make Their Mark’. Your young ones can roll into class in style with backpacks in popping colours, making sure heads turn and they remain in the spotlight.

Adding a splash of colour and animated theme to their backpacks is the brand Skip Hop. Its Zoo Big Backpack from Skip Hop fits all the essentials your toddler needs (up to an A4 size folder) for the classroom and beyond. A wide, easy-access opening plus a clear front pocket make it a breeze to pack and grab necessities, while the mesh bottle pocket keeps drinks handy. It is available in Koala, Pug, and Butterfly.

Childhome’s ABC School Backpack is designed keeping in mind little ones need a small, compact and easy-to-carry, open school bag. This cool backpack not only looks trendy, it is also very practical and large enough for all your children’s daily essentials. With a reflector keyring attached to provide better visibility in the dark, this backpack is both fun and practical.

If it’s your little one’s first time at school, Childhome has crafted a backpack especially for that milestone. This first backpack for your little one is cute and practical in equal proportions. The largest compartment is big enough to fit a lunch box and water bottle and the small compartment can be used for all your child’s favourite possessions.

Lunch bags and boxes

With friendly animal faces (koala and pug designs), Skip Hop’s insulated kids’ lunch bags keep food and snacks fresh on-the-go. With an easy flap closure, this is a toddler must-have for school, camps and picnics. Besides koala and pug, there are a host of other children’s favourite animals available too.

The brand also has the perfect snack cup for the times your toddler may feel a little peckish. Perfect for carrying tasty munchies, the cute Pug Snack Cup encourages independent snacking without the mess. The easy-grip handle is sized just right for little hands, and the snap top lid ensures food stays fresh. The flexible inside opening keeps snacks from spilling out.

Citron on the other hand has unveiled the Bento Style Kids Lunchbox that is perfect for both children and adults. You can pack wet foods such as yoghurt and any yummy dips or sauces without worry, keeping everything nicely contained. These lunchboxes are extremely safe and are 100 per cent BPA and phthalates-free. They come in a large variety of designs to suit every taste.

Water bottles

With the summer heat showing no signs of abating, the need to lap up cool water at regular intervals increases. Built to precisely meet this purpose, Citron’s Stainless Steel Water Bottle keeps drinks cool for 24 hours, even in the desert heat. It has been tested with many different drinks and is guaranteed to not retain or transfer flavour or colour.

Another popular brand offering water bottles with the same cooling mechanism is CamelBak. Its Podium Chill range features double-wall insulation, making it the perfect cold-storage water bottle for school and playtime adventures.

For the slightly smaller kids, CamelBak has the Eddy Playful Pandas Water Bottle that’s lightweight and durable with playful panda prints all over. The leak-proof bottle is also odour and stain-resistant.

All of the above products can be purchased from Mumzworld, citron.ae, namshi.com, Carters, Borders, First Cry and other leading children’s brands

Stationary and tech

Stock up on school supplies from Lifestyle’s classroom essentials that will set your kids up for a productive year at school. From journals, planners to pencil cases and markers, these are perfect for both remote and in-person learning.

Is your child a tech lover? Your answer is likely going to be a big yes, with gadgets having caught the imagination of young ones in a big way. Lifestyle wants to arm your child with on-trend tech pieces with their new collection of tech bags, inpods, headphones and trendy smartwatches. These ensure that kids not just track their activity, but also keep themselves organised and ensure they attend the right classes at the right time.

These products are available at Lifestyle and Centrepoint stores in the MENA region and online on www.centrepointstores.com