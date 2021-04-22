Mother care at its finest

Fakeeh University Hospital provides expectant mothers state-of-the-art features for a safe and comfortable delivery

Fakeeh University Hospital (FUH), a leading smart medical university and hospital, was recently inaugurated in Dubai Silicon Oasis. The 350-bed smart facility provides primary, secondary, and tertiary care through leading medical practitioners across 55 specialities. Equipped with cutting-edge technology, its systems are set up to treat an estimated 700,000 patients a year, serving communities in the UAE and the wider region.

The campus spans one million square feet with innovative diagnostic technologies and advanced data-assisted and automated medication dispensing systems.

Once completed, the university campus that is adjacent to the hospital will offer university courses in nursing and medicine, as well as allied health sciences such as physical therapy and emergency care training, and postgraduate degrees.

Built on an integrated healthcare model, FUH offers a complete suite of services including hospital visits, teleconsultation, and home visits. It also uses a multidisciplinary team approach, with a team of doctors to assess, plan and manage the needs of patients jointly, enabling precise diagnosis, better outcomes, and faster recoveries.

Another main highlight is the hospital's birthing units, featuring eight all-inclusive birthing centres. Expectant mothers are provided optimal care to go through all stages of birthing within the confines of one room - from delivery to nursing and recovery. The centre also features eight water birthing pools, operating theatres, intensive care and more.

Birthing Centres

At FUH, parents can rest assured of best-in-class features, like the Birthing Centre or the LDR room [a labour, delivery, and recovery room]. The advantage is that the mother does not have to leave the room for her delivery. Once settled in the room, it will be utilised for labour and birth, including recovery. The hospital has ensured that these rooms can also handle minor emergencies and procedures.

After the child is born, the room has the equipment to handle newborn care as well. In case of emergencies, the Birthing Centre is set up with life-saving resuscitation equipment and a warmer for the baby.

FUH Life - Parenthood Program

FUH aims to be a mother-friendly hospital and takes on a multidisciplinary team approach for all patients who need subspecialty consultation. In addition to the highly qualified and experienced women's health specialists, FUH has a well-trained midwifery team to support patients in their antenatal period through their FUH Life - Parenthood Program. FUH Life is designed to partner with parents in their journey of parenthood - from the first steps into pregnancy to the first steps in your child's life. Complimentary classes are conducted every week covering various concerns of new parents right from labour pain management, breastfeeding, baby safety and more. Water birthing suite



There is also an option of water birth, which facilitates normal delivery with non-medicated labour and less pain during the first stage of labour.

Expecting mothers have access to the water birthing tub throughout the first stage of labour. Seasoned midwives provide one-to-one care, while experienced resident and senior doctors are available to deal with any emergency during the second stage of labour.

Post-delivery assistance



The hospital also features a unique NICU unit of 16 beds, led by an experienced consultant neonatologist and a team of experienced specialist and nurses.