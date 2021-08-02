Make summer camps cool

Keep your tots active with the many camps being organised in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Wondering how to keep your little one’s engaged and entertained during the holidays? Leave that to the many summer camps that have been launched in the cities of Dubai and Abu Dhabi. From fun and play, to interactive learning camps, there’s something to suit every child’s interest.

Sky Zone Summer Camp, Dubai

With the summer break on, drop your kids off at Sky Zone’s Summer Camp, where they can experience fun activities and escape the pandemic rut. Kids can play all summer at Sky Zone’s Ninja Warrior Course, Free Climb, Sea of Trampolines and other attractions. Physical fitness, face painting, and arts and craft pursuits await children. Sky Zone also offers Sky Camp during school breaks, with half day, full day, and full week options. This means, parents can drop kids off for a full day of jumping, activities, and fun.

Marco Polo-themed Summer Camp, Circuit X, Abu Dhabi

Circuit X’s five-day camp takes its inspiration from the famed explorers Marco Polo and Ibn Batutta. Let your little ones relive the thrilling adventures of these legendary world travellers through a selection of specially curated activities that will have them laughing, learning and exploring. Running until August 5, the camp will include a jam-packed timetable of non-stop adventures across Circuit X’s four kid-friendly parks, including daily access to the newly opened Splash Park.

From daily fun activities at the water park to ziplining, boatbuilding, and science-focused activities, watch as your little explorers gain confidence, learn new skills and make new friends during this summer camp adventure. The camp provides lunch, snacks and beverages to children throughout the day.

Summer School, British Council, Dubai and Abu Dhabi

If you are looking for a camp that injects some enlightenment into its activities, the Summer School by British Council should have you covered. The institute launched its popular Summer School programme that helps parents from across the UAE give their children the confidence and tools to succeed in an evolving world. The fun, interactive, and inspiring learning classes are for children between the ages of six and 17. The educational camp will run until August 19.

Discoverer’s & Adventurer’s Summer Camp, OliOli, Dubai

This year OliOli has organised not one, but two unique summer camps. The first is the Discoverer’s Camp that will run through the morning hours and the second, the Adventurer’s Camp, which will run in the afternoons. The Discoverer’s Camp follows a time travel theme, where children will be taken on a journey to explore prehistoric and modern eras among others. The Adventurer’s Camp is focused on active play and experiments with unique themes for each day of the week, such as Science Sundays, Messy Mondays, Tech Tuesdays, Wacky Wednesdays, and Treasure Hunt Thursdays. Kids will get to experience a series of fun-filled, guided interactive activities with creative subjects that will sharpen their imagination. The camp will be on until August 26.

Summer Kids Camp, The Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi’s swanky hotel has teamed up with The Pro Kids Sport Club to bring back its popular, fun-filled Summer Kids Camp. Helping children expend their energy, the camp combines knowledge and fun for an interactive, dynamic and unforgettable time. To run until August 26, the camp is open to children aged three to 14 years. It includes activities such as swimming, kickboxing, wakeboarding and Zumba classes.

Interior Design Summer Camp, The Designers’ Studio, Dubai

Does your teen kid have an interior design streak? Let them dive into the world of design this summer with The Designers’ Studio’s ‘Teen Interior Design Camp’, curated for teenagers looking to explore their interior design skills. Providing year-round inspirational, career-focused courses in interior design and programming, the studio has produced beginner courses for teenagers to delve into a potential career path.