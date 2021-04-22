Luxe giveaways

Fragrant perfumes, decadent jewellery and elegant watches for the sophisticated woman

The holy month of Ramadan ends with a celebration with our loved ones with the festival of Eid al-Fitr, where gift-giving is the norm. For the special women in your life who have been working hard during Ramadan to craft delectable home-cooked feasts even after powering through work during the day, here are a few inspirations for luxe gifts.

The timeless gift

When you give someone a watch, you give them the gift of time. Especially when we're all so busy, time is of the essence and wearing a watch keeps you present and won't have you constantly reaching for your phone. Watches aren't a throwaway gift; in fact, they're designed to be worn and enjoyed every day, no matter the occasion. Today, you can even gift an all-encompassing digital smart watch. They're one of the only gifts that can be worn daily. The right watch is durable and lasts for years, giving a glimpse into the wearer's personality in an otherwise generic world.

Luxury in a bottle

Selecting a perfume is a long process for yourself so it only makes sense that it would be an even longer one when gifting it to a loved one. A perfume gift shows how much you care about the receiver as a lot of thought goes into choosing the perfect one. For that reason, it can only be given to near and dear ones. To ease the stress of choosing, find out what smells the person likes and why. Scents can awaken memories or associations with people who have left a mark in their lives. You can show the receiver what scent you associate with them. Anyone can describe an individual with words, but perfume is a fresh opportunity to describe someone with a fragrance.

Shine on

Jewellery is a staple present for women so it becomes so much more important to impress when gifting them a piece of it. To express your love, friendship, tenderness, recognition of their impact on your life or any other sentiment, a meaningful pendant can really say it all. And leave a lasting impression. It is a gift that is extremely customisable. You can cater it to anyone's personality, colour preferences and style. It is an appreciated gift for any age, from a toddler to a grandmother. To top it all off, it's memorable. The receiver will always remember the occasion and the person who gave it to them.