Kids: Style 'em young
Kids of today have access to far more stylish options that what we did at our youth (remember the tacky frilly frocks and itchy matching socks?). Picking the right outfits and accessories can seem overwhelming with so many brands out there, but it's not as difficult as it seems. We've put together some style inspo while keeping them warm and toasty.
Layer on the coats
Kids can wear all kinds of prints and still get away with looking good. Deck them in fun animal-inspired fluffy jackets or a cool tartan print. Faux fur adds an extra oomph to both boys and girls wear. For your little toddlers, head to your nearest Babyshop store to shop the Autumn cosy, warm and fuzzy feeling we all know and love. Visit Babyshop and check out their new Autumn Winter collection.
Go for pastels
It is the season for subtle hues, which is why pastel is the way to go. Try out a baby pink or blue chunky knit jumper with a roll neck collar. If it's too cold, slip on some tights under skirts or shorts along with a fluffy headband or beanie.
Festive prints galore
It's the season, so why not? Choose cardigans or jumpers adorned with graphic prints that are reminiscent of winter. Look for reindeer, snowflakes, fir trees, stars, well, you know the drill! It's all about the details.
Don't bulk up
Putting your toddler in a chunky coat may seem like a great idea, but it's restrictive and bound to leave them cranky all day long. Switch to a hoodie or sweater instead and layer smart. Make sure you opt for cotton fabrics to avoid that itchy sensation.
Overalls any day
The classic dungarees and jeans should be staple pieces in every kids' closet because they never go out of season. Pick ones that are in contrast with the under shirt. Kids can get away with bold shades, so don't hold back. And don't forget to smile for the 'gram.
