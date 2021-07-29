In favour of the fair

Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi has been instrumental in bringing about changes in inheritance laws for women in India

Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi is a social entrepreneur, philanthropist, investor, author, wellness enthusiast and movie producer, but first and foremost he is a global citizen. His passion for globetrotting and meeting high-achievers from a variety of fields broaden his mind and inspired him to found High Life, a wellness-focused start-up, which encourages people to live their best life.

“High Life is not about living a rich life, it is about living a life of wellness where you are able to live beyond 100 years in a happy, healthy and wealthy manner. It allows you to live in places with an environment that promotes good health, connecting with people and creating new wealth,” he says. According to him, Dubai has an untapped wellness market he intends to invest in.

But its not just that... Dr Modi was a key player in changing laws to enable women in India to claim their family inheritance as their own. Previously, only the sons in a family would inherit property and assets. Dr Modi saw the effect of the change in the law on his own children. Before, his daughters were not as interested in making a life of their own as their brother, but once the law was amended, their competitive spirit was ignited and they saw the possibility of achieving as much or even more than him. “The amendment is a recognition of the fact that women are not inferior. Women in India today are able to move into a position of power, create wealth of their own and claim it,” he said.

Dr Bhupendra Kumar Modi and his family in Dubai

A pioneering figure in India, he was part of the country’s digital revolution. He owned the first copier, the first computer, the first fax machine in the country, and the first mobile call was made from Modi Telstra’s system when he was CEO. He also forayed into the entertainment industry when he produced the Bollywood blockbuster Oh My God! and Buddha an Indian television series.

In 2013, Dr Modi founded the Global Citizen Forum, which works towards creating a sustainable and united global community through events, seminars, and conferences. This forum inspired, promoted and celebrated Global Citizenship through events and conferences in some of the leading global cities including Dubai, London, New York and more. The aim is to get close to the concept of ‘One World’ beyond gender, nationality, religion and boundaries. The forum puts forward a new leadership dynamic beyond the boundaries of gender and posits a gender-equal world.

Even at 72, Dr Modi shows no signs of stopping. He is keen to start new businesses in Dubai, specifically in the wellness sector. The quality of life and ease of doing business here makes it the number one city in many areas in Dr Modi’s eyes. Since he entered Dubai, Dr Modi has added three more companies to his name. “My personal assessment about Dubai, its people and management have grown substantially. The city has accepted me with open arms,” smiled Modi.