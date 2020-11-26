Heal thyself with holistic care at Ayurmana Ayurveda and Panchakarma Centre

Ayurmana Ayurveda and Panchakarma Centre harnesses the healing power of Ayurveda to bring relief to patients suffering from health complications triggered by modern lifestyles

Life today may have been made easier, thanks to the advent of technology, but it is far more chaotic than what our predecessors experienced. The invasive nature of work and other responsibilities in dire times, aided by smart devices, have spiked health complications of residents across the globe, including the UAE.



Residents as young as early-20s are now prone to life-threatening diseases such as cardiac arrest, stokes, cancer, etc. as a result of clocking in over 10 hours a day, lack of rest, untimely meals, poor posture and less sleep that collectively contribute towards a number of lifestyle disorders.



"Most of the diseases we face today is psychosomatic in natures, which means there is a heavy involvement of the mind (psych) and body (somatic). Therefore, treatment should be targeted in a way that brings ease to both. Ayurveda is an ideal solution for the body, mind and spirit," says Dr Geetha Sadanandan, an Ayurveda Practitioner, whose ancestry - known as the Vaidyas - is deeply rooted in the healing practice.



She is also the Medical Director at the Ayurmana and Ayurveda Panchakarma Centre, where she specialises in the treatment of arthritic spondylosis, psoriasis, migraine, infertility and panchakarma. With a Bachelors degree in Authentic Ayurveda and Post Graduate diploma and Masters of Science in Yoga, Dr Geetha Sadanandan is well-versed in bringing patients relief from a variety of lifestyle concerns through internal cleaning and herbal medicines.



Ayurmana and Ayurveda Panchakarma Centre, one of the biggest clinics based in the UAE with homeopathy consultation, is an initiative to provide the best healthcare solutions through traditional, authentic and scientific Ayurveda and Homeopathy. It boasts a team of qualified Ministry of Health and Dubai Health Authority-approved doctors as well as highly-trained masseuses, who are armed with knowledge of ancient Ayurveda treatment techniques.



"Homeopathy is a holistic system of medicine that can stimulate a healing response and strengthen the immune system," said Dr Rashni Vijeth, Homeopathy Practitioner. "At Ayurmana, we take care of people to lead them towards a better lifestyle through advice and changes in habits.



For those who are suffering, our treatments include abhyangam, pottali, shirodhara, nasyam, and more. Those who come for prevention due to family history, improper lifestyle, etc. are taken care of by panchakarma and associated therapies."



Ayurmana Ayurveda and Panchakarma Centre offers well-constructed packages that focus on rejuvenation, relaxation, detoxification, weight reduction, neck and spine, eye care, beauty, as well as pre- and post-natal care.



For the ladies, the centre has special modules designed to treat conditions in a separate division, giving women the utmost privacy at all times. These remedies target obesity, menstrual disorders, PCOD, thyroid imbalance and stress, as well as acne, tanning, hairfall, and skin discolouration as a result of hormonal imbalance.



Holistic treatments can give effective relief from:



Spondylitis

Osteoarthritis

Gout

Rheumatoid arthritis

Carpel tunnel syndrome

Psoriasis

Eczema

Gastritis

Haemorrhoids

Fissure

Fistula

Eye problems such as digital eye strain, astigmatism,

dry eye, etc.

Lifestyle issues such as diabetes mellitus,

hypertension, obesity, etc.