GLOBAL FASHION RETAILER SHEIN ANNOUNCES FIRST-EVER SHEIN X 100K CHALLENGE SERIES WITH STAR-STUDDED JURY

Global fashion and lifestyle retailer SHEIN will be hosting the first-ever SHEIN X 100K Challenge series this summer. The competition will feature a star-studded panel of judges including Khloé Kardashian, Law Roach, Christian Siriano, Jenna Lyons and Laurel Pantin. Submitting their designs under the theme “Be Bold, Be You”, the challenge will kick-off with 30 bold designers, who will compete for a chance to make it to the final Top 5.

Top 5 finalists will be selected in consideration of the public votes and panel of judges, with public votes not being the final determining factor. They will also earn the opportunity to fly to Los Angeles for the finale and a once in a lifetime chance to be mentored by the judges (1-on-1) during the final challenge: Be You!

The winning designer will be announced on the globally streamed final series' last episode: Sunday September 12th, and will take home the grand prize of $100,000 to start their own label.

Three UAE based designers, Armand Mehidri, Lina Mane and Joudi, have been shortlisted for the Top 30 SHEIN X 100K Challenge, with Armand currently ranking on first place during the online voting system, through his chic collection “Lilac Nightfall”, inspired by the lilac flower and the sky's purple shades at sunset.

He has created these pieces, hoping that every woman who wears them will feel like a goddess, regardless of her age, skin color, or body type.

Online voting system is now closed: stay tuned to see who made it to the finale! The jury made up of celebrities will train and coach the designers through to the final round where the winner will showcase their collection during Fashion Week, virtually streamed to millions of viewers globally. The SHEIN X 100K Challenge series begins on Sunday, August 22nd, via SHEIN’s free app.

The SHEIN X designer incubator program started at the beginning of 2021. The ongoing program aims to provide emerging fashion designers the opportunity to partner with SHEIN and take their brands to new heights. The online series program is one of many large philanthropic initiatives from the brand in 2021, and aims to bring people together in celebration of fashion.

About SHEIN X:

SHEIN X provides emerging fashion designers and illustrators the opportunity to partner with SHEIN, and take their designs and brands to new heights. Specifically developed to offset reoccurring infringement issues within the industry, SHEIN X offers emerging talents to grow their revenue streams, gain exposure and tap massive Gen Z audiences across the globe.

The platform will amplify the designer’s product and brand to the massive global SHEIN consumer base, while highlighting each of their unique and stylish brand identities. SHEIN will work closely with the designers and take them from the inception phase to sampling, production, and distribution (via the SHEIN website).

About SHEIN

Founded in 2008, SHEIN is a fast-fashion e-retailer with a global network that spans 220 countries and regions. Here at SHEIN, we place a premium not on our apparel, but on choice. That’s why we drop 1000 new fashion items daily, spoiling our customers with a dizzying selection of on-trend womenswear that they can mix and match to their heart’s delight. We do this because we believe that the clothes we wear reflect our personalities and we want to empower today's women to explore and express their individuality. With the abundance of choice we provide, our customers can intricately craft that perfect look that reflects their individuality. Simply put, we help you do you. To learn more about SHEIN, follow us at shein.com, instagram.com/shein_ar, and youtube.com/shein.