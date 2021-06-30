Fashion fabulosa

Dress to the nines this summer with these trends for the scorch season 2021

A trend can be both ritualistic or rebellious in nature. Fashion — a form of expression and trends — the media’s best friend, comes together to build some structure. If it’s not clear already, 2021 is reliving fashion trends from the 90s and occasionally the 60s. Both eras have distinct sartorial elements. Read on to know more.

Strap it back

It started with Jacquemus’ infamous fashion show — L’amour, that took place in 2020 on a field of wheat in the south of France. This trend has been seen several times on the runway across many fashion shows recently and has trickled down to almost every influencer wardrobe on Instagram.

Tight to the core

Whether you have set Downton Abbey as the benchmark or whether you accept Bridgerton as it’s next of kin, corsets are here to stay. Thierry Mugler in 1999, Versace in Spring 1995 and John Galliano in Spring 1993 highlight today’s corset-top trend. Pull those strings tight and rock the corset at your next event.

Green for jealousy, emerald for grace

The colour emerald green has been a constant spotting trend in 2021. This shade has the diversity to make anything elegant when looked upon. From manicures to furniture upholstery, emerald green has found its way into every home. Make fellow fashionistas jealous in style.

Sling it in designer

High fashion brands have this unique ability to make just the right item for retail therapy. Heirloom houses like Louis Vuitton and Prada are diving into rebranding utility-friendly, sling bags that are way too hard to resist.

Sneakers — friend or foe?

There were always two types of people. One who has surrendered themselves to sneakers and one who despises the feel of something so boxy on their feet. I happen to be the latter. Although my radar has been buzzing over the Nike Air Jordan 1 x Dior collaboration, and if I was to ever dive into this level of ignorance, I would Dior it.

Business x Leisure

Ever since the pandemic began, we have adapted to find a good parallel that is a notch higher than regular loungewear. There is a thin line between looking shabby and sporting ‘activewear’, find the in-between. There is no better way other than trying, testing and observing what looks chic on you. For some, loungewear may come across as very casual and relaxed but one can learn how to make the cut. If there is one central theme we were to take away from 2021, it would be experimenting.

Beach vibes only

Amidst the frenzy of keeping an all-gold aesthetic when it comes to jewellery, the newest trend teaches us to balance life by keeping it slightly casual. Add a chain of casual beads, glass beads or colourful gel-coated ornaments to your gold statement pieces.

Mini skirt it up

It started as a women’s liberation movement during the swinging 60s. Mary Quant famously said, “It wasn’t me or Courrèges who invented the miniskirt anyway — it was the girls on the street who did it.” Today, we see this trend being repeated on the runway but most commonly we see influencers on Instagram bringing it back. Spotted everywhere from Miu Miu to Chanel’s Cruise collection, designers are crowning this an essential trend for the season ahead.

— Vama Kothari is a fashion journalist.