Explore Luxury

Round up your girl squad and head to the region's favourite hotels for a scintillating staycation

Summer is upon us and so are some exciting staycation deals and packages. Offering everything from private, sun-dappled shores, to invigorating spa sessions and sumptuous skyline views, these hotels leave no stone unturned in making sure you have the most sublime experience. So, gather your girl gang, or just go solo if you feel like it, and head to these hotels to pamper yourself silly.

The H Dubai

Why only have a staycation, when you can couple it with a spa-cation? The H Dubai is giving guests a much-deserved break with an incredible spa-focused staycation. Your Mademoiselles and you can indulge in some TLC with an invigorating experience - suite stay and 120 minutes of relaxing spa time starting from Dh850 per person. The hotel's award-winning Mandara Spa offers the ultimate sanctuary for you to put your feet up and rejuvenate, where you can choose from a range of relaxing body treatments. The package also includes free breakfast, late check-out until 6 pm, access to the swimming pool, gym, Peloton Bike Studio, and more. This hard-to-miss offer is on throughout June.



Park Hyatt Dubai

Rimmed by the placid waters of Dubai Creek, Park Hyatt Dubai provides an idyllic setting for your troop. The picturesque estate has launched a summer staycation of your dreams, where you enjoy 20 per cent discount on selected restaurants, as well as complimentary breakfast, access to Lagoon Beach, Dubai Creek Golf driving range and mini-golf. Perched right alongside Dubai Marina, the property has a whole bunch of Instagrammable spots, so keep your cameras ready.



Taj Dubai

Besides the fact that it's uber-chic, there's more reason for your girlfriends and you to unwind at Taj Dubai this summer. Patrons opting to stay at this property can enjoy complimentary breakfast and tickets to the city's best attractions. Experience a day full of exhilarating rides and adventure at the Laguna Water Park, or take in exotic flora and fauna in a fully immersive indoor rainforest, The Green Planet. The offer is available until August 31.



FIVE Palm Jumeirah

One of Dubai's hottest beach resorts, FIVE Palm Jumeirah is set against a breath-taking backdrop of the beach and the Dubai Marina skyline. It a much-sought-after spot for ladies to kick back and relax. You can choose to bask in the sun on the shore or beat the heat in one of its six swimming pools. All the sun-bathing and swimming is sure to leave you feeling peckish, so you can dine in one of the resort's eight award-winning restaurants. And now coming to the best bit: the property is offering guests a summer offer where you pay for a three-day stay and stay for four days instead, or pay for six days and stay for an additional two days instead.



Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

One of the newest resorts on the block, Vida Beach Resort sits in the coastal emirate of Umm Al Quwain. It is a beachfront retreat that is apt for your sisterhood to disconnect and recharge. Contemporarily designed amidst a serene setting, the resort is offering incredible food and beverage add-ons on half, full board and all-inclusive choices. You will need to hurry though, for the deal ends on June 30.



Address Fountain Views

It's time you along with your girls press pause on life and absorb the sweeping cityscapes from the imposing Address Fountain Views. The property is a stone's throw away from Burj Khalifa, and seamlessly connected to The Dubai Mall via a link bridge. The hotel will also be offering complimentary At The Top, Burj Khalifa; Aquarium & Underwater Zoo; and VR Park tickets just for your clique. That's not all! You can also sample on the house aromatic infusions and light bites at the Tea Lounge and international cuisine at The Restaurant.



