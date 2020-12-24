Decoding the dilemma

It's easy to gift your girlfriends. Not so easy for men though. But fret not! We have some gifting guides for you.

By Farhana Chowdhury Published: Thu 24 Dec 2020, 7:08 PM

Birthdays, anniversaries, graduation, festivals such as Eid and Christmas have one thing in common - presents. For most of us, it seems far easier to pick up gifts for women, children, and even pets. Maybe it's because the products and experiences for this target audience is often advertised in brighter colours, pastel tones, bolder fonts and frilly aesthetics that make it easier to notice. Or maybe, we tend to apply our own idea of what we'd want when buying potential gifts. When it comes to buying gifts for men, however, there is a strange divide. The man of today is rather metrosexual, but he wouldn't want anything overly feminine. While classy pens and luxury cuff links remain on top, men are more interested in aesthetics, lifestyle, self-care and fitness

For the eco-conscious

He is wary of the environment around him. He cleans up after himself, keeps an eye on consumption and does his best to reduce waste for the good of mankind.Â

Vegan dental kit: How about guilt-free care set that's been created with sustainable ingredients, is bio-degradable and super eco-friendly? The BE YOU by Curapox fits the bill. Its variety of six flavoured toothpastes - from grapefruit and bergamot, to apple and aloe combos - contain natural extracts and Vitamin B5 for gum, teeth and breath care, in addition to being sulphate-free. Available at www.be-you.ae

For the health buff

He is not necessarily a body-builder, but wants to stay fit and fab. He believes in routine, eats clean and maintains a steady, disciplined schedule.

Kombucha tea: Gift him a basket of good health. Kombucha is a fermented tea drink that contains probiotics. It has become the latest health fad in the past months for being 100 per cent raw, organic, low in sugar and having unpasteurised nutrients that aid in gut health.Â

The Dubai-grown Saba Kombucha brand comes in four flavours - The OG (classic), Tummy Tamer (ginger and turmeric), Pick Me Up (peppermint), and Botanical Beauty (hibiscus and basil).Â Available at Kibsons, Spinneys and Waitrose across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For the tech-geek

He is hungry for the latest gadgets and state-of-the-art devices. He is a big fan of computers, technology, home automation, anything and everything that is future-ready.

Social Robot MISA: The future is here! A personal assistant such as the Social Robot Misa by Misa Robotics is sure to be a cool gift for the tech-savvy. The mini companion is fitted with high-tech sensors, AI, IPS display and emotional intelligence. The house buddy is multilingual and can perform a variety of tasks - from setting daily tasks, surveillance and home automation, to playing with children and providing care for the elderly. Now available in Dubai via the Eros Digital Home website.

For the coffee connoisseur

He understands and appreciates the origins and roasts. He indulges in different brews and blends, and takes pleasure in aroma and taste.

RAW Coffee Colombian Luxury Collection: Treat the coffee aficionado in your life to an exclusive collection of rare, premium coffee. The RAW Coffee Company has put together a selection of three exquisite Colombian coffee beans - Monteverde Gesha, Wush Wush and San Luis Honey Bourbon - tucked in a box made from soft leather, gold foil and velvet.

For the time-keeper

He is organised, likes to be on time and believes that a watch is an essential accessory to complete aesthetics. He embraces classics over modern, and maintains a smart profile, no matter where he goes.

Titan Grandmaster II: The watch is part of Titan's Regalia men's collection and inspired by a game of chess. It has chiselled features with marble as a primary material in its construction. Armed with precision, the watch is further plated with a ring of anthracite brown giving it a harmonious balance of style, technology and elegance.