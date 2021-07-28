Crafting the cook

Budding chefs need a little encouragement so why not gift them a little something?

In celebration of a great many women who are chef-entrepreneurs in the UAE, we’ve curated a few gifts you can give to anyone young and old (including yourself) who is looking for stellar equipment to help them out in the kitchen and awaken their inner Nigella Lawson.

Cooking is an essential survival skill for one and all, and some basic tools are necessary to excel in it. The last year encouraged people to cook at home as the safest and healthiest way to eat. Not only is homemade food better for immunity it also served as a time-consuming activity to cure boredom as several days were spent holed up at home in isolation.

If the reason someone you know has turned to home cooking is that they suddenly turned into a health nut, they’re definitely going to be into juicing. The finer the blade of the blender, the better quality juice that comes out of it. Gift them a juice blender that comes with a cup for an on-the-go smoothie breakfast.

Broil King

A staple gift for fathers, barbecue grills look great in any garden. Make sure the person you’re gifting this to does have sufficient outdoor space to accommodate the grill plus ventilation for all the smoke produced when making those delicious and succulent kebabs, burgers, hot dogs, steaks and more.

Many people like their meat at a certain temperature so this is where a food thermometer becomes a thoughtful addition. This is not just useful for the grill, of course, it’s great for making cakes and desserts once the budding chefs advance to that level. Some even come with a setting for certain foods so an accurate reading is assured. One can also check the temperature of the oil before frying food.

Any professional will tell you how essential knives, nay, sharp knives are to operating the kitchen with ease. A quality set of knives with regular sharpening and care can last up to 10 years. Working with blunt knives causes the user to place unnecessary force to cut items, bringing a risk of serious injury. A set of knives for different purposes i.e. one for vegetables, meat, bread etc. is a conscientious gift.

For the sweet tooth, baking is a go-to. When making desserts, proportions and measurements need to be followed to a tee otherwise the science of scrumptiousness may not work. A set of measuring cups and spoons comes in handy here but also in several other areas for beginner chefs who aren’t comfortable with eye-balling seasoning yet.

Sennheiser

While cooking away in the kitchen, sometimes it’s not just the hands doing the work. Some like to get their feet tapping to some music as they wile time waiting for the soup to simmer or cupcakes to bake. Or if they’re following a recipe, a good quality speaker or pair of headphones will cut through the kitchen din so they can hear the next instruction.

Porland

At the end of the day, how a dish looks i.e. its plating is what makes it look delicious. Go ahead and invest in a few serving dishes for your loved one; some of them may even double as pots/skillets so they can go straight from the stove/oven to the table.