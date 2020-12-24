BE FRIZZ-FREE

If you want to be festive-ready, SHE suggests you follow the tips from Anjli B, haircare expert at PHYTO.

We live in a region where the climate can get very dry during the winters, especially during the next few months and trying to retain the moisture in your hair should be the number one priority for optimum hair care. After all the festive parties and holiday cheer in the air, your hair can be left dry and dehydrated due to the lack of moisture in the air, making it quite tough to manage flat, static and frizzy hair.

Not only are your hair strands at higher risk of breakage due to the dry, cold winter air but the drier temperatures also tend to dry out the scalp making it flaky and dandruff prone. With the right kind of haircare tips, tricks and products, it is easier to achieve healthy hair this winter.

Moisturise your hair and scalp with hydrating hair oils

The chilly weather leads to lack of moisture in the hair and a dry, flaky scalp. To combat this, regularly apply hydrating oils while massaging them and opt for deep conditioning treatments that moisturise your hair without weighing your hair down. You can also apply a few drops of nourishing hair oil to the hair ends to prevent breakage and keep your hair shiny and soft all season long.

Weekly deep conditioning hair mask

Moisturising and deep conditioning masks when used weekly can not only reverse the effects of dryness, but also help in protecting your hair all year round. The difference can be seen immediately, within just a few minutes of applying, giving your hair the much-needed hydration and shine it needs. I would definitely recommend the PHYTOJOBA haircare range, made from powerful antioxidants and botanicals that restores softness and shine to dry hair, without weighing it down. Infact, we sell them the most during these months and they also make for some lovely festive gifts for your beloved.

Treat your scalp right

Remember, a healthy scalp is a happy scalp that grows beautiful hair. So, it is essential to balance and nourish your scalp with the right kind of products that are both kind to the hair and the scalp.

Stay away from sulfates

Most importantly, regardless of what products you use, stay away from sulfates. So many shampoos contain sulfates so make sure you read all the fine print on labels to avoid them.

Treat ultra dry hair with botanicals

For ultra-dry hair, it is advised to use plant-based haircare products with active ingredients that replenish the hair immediately and restore its original softness and elasticity such as PHYTO's elixir mask, shampoo and oil range. If you find that your hair is still too dry during the winters even with weekly deep conditioning treatments, you may want to go the extra mile and hydrate your hair overnight with a hair serum. Similar to a night cream for your skin, an overnight treatment will work itself deep into the hair strands, hydrating from within.

Avoid over-shampooing

While you might have the urge to wash your hair more frequently due to its dehydrated and limp feel, try to prevent over shampooing. Over washed hair becomes dry and dull and you could end up stripping away some of the stuff your hair actually needs to stay healthy.

Pre-shampoo oiling, moisturising shampoos and rehydrating deep conditioning masks are all you need to beat the frizz and dryness. Use products with lightweight formulas that do not skimp on hydration. Follow these tips and with a little extra effort, you can keep your hair hydrated and looking great this winter.

