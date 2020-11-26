Ace that abaya in style

Abayas have evolved from being a traditional wear to fashionable statement.

From front frills to kimono styles, draped, two-piece, and butterfly design, abayas have become the epitome of modest fashion - making more women around the world try them on for its comfort and trendy appearance.



According to Fashion designer Amal Murad, if wearing an embroidered abaya, match the accessories to colours of the threads. If you're looking to wear the latest style, oversized abayas are trending right now. Pick an outfit that is two sizes bigger than your actual size.



Here are some more tips on how to style an abaya from some of the region's stunning fashionistas:



Wear a different texture with tone-on-tone abayas and a contrasting clutch will add elegance to your evening.

When fashion influencer Mthayel wears a fancy abaya, she wear something simple underneath to balance the look.



Vlogger Dalal AlDoub focuses on the type of shoes to wear depending on her abaya's length and style. She often pairs embellished abayas with a fancy pair of heels.



YouTuber Khattafya wears front-open style abayas as a layer to other outfit like a long dress.



ShahadFZ1, top beauty influencer, loves to match her headwear and shoes to the colour of her abaya.



Fatima AlBloushi likes to go natural with simple make up and leaves most of the colour and sparkle on the abaya she's wearing.



For Hiba Saleh, a contrasting shade of handbag to add a bit of colour to the whole outfit.



Social media personality Fatimah Al Ansari shares her favourite style having simple embroidery touches on a black abaya for a simple yet elegant look.



Influencer Muna AlMulla believes that wearing dresses under open abayas gives an effortless chic look. A little contrast between the colours can make a girl feel confident and glamorous, even when it's simple yet elegant.