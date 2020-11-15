Sharjah Municipality throws away 834 printers, plants 287 seedlings

The move is part of the municipality’s preparation to go paperless by the end of 2020.

Not only did the Sharjah Municipality get rid of 834 printers and scanners, but also planted 287 saplings, all as part of the first phase of its sustainability project.

The move is part of the municipality’s preparation to go paperless by the end of 2020, said Thabit Salim Al Taraifi, director-general of the Sharjah Municipality. “The ‘Sustainable Municipality’ project is a continuation of the efforts put in preserving the environment and spreading green areas in the emirate. The paperless initiative aims to end the use of paper for all internal or external transactions,” said Al Taraifi.

The municipality also aims to create agricultural areas to compensate for the cutting off trees for paper manufacturing, he added.

“The planted seedlings are suited to the local environment consuming very less water and require minimal effort in care and pruning operations. The greenification project will continue until the last seedling is planted, corresponding to the last printer to be withdrawn,” stressed Al Taraifi.

Did you know?

Being one of the oldest municipalities in the country operating since 1927, the Sharjah Municipality had its official inception with a decree in 1971, which included provisions to archive materials. The archive began with manual preservation of documents, which formed a large amount of paper stock. With the introduction of computers and later the electronic messaging system in 2013, the paper pile decreased.

Coinciding with the digital transformation, the municipality is now adopting to digitalise all its services to become paperless by 2021.

