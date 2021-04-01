Sharjah Airport Authority honors the winners of the Matari Award

The Sharjah Airport Authority organised a live broadcast for the first ceremony honouring its employees who won the 'Matari' Sharjah Airport Excellence Award. The initiative was launched by the authority to highlight the talents of employees, and to enhance the culture of excellence and institutional leadership.

The virtual ceremony was held in the presence of Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority, and Sheikh Faisal bin Saoud Al Qasimi, director of the Sharjah Airport Authority, as well as directors of departments and nominees for the award categories. A total of 10 winners were awarded from various departments within the authority, with the ceremony transmitted through a direct link to all employees.

In his welcoming speech, Ali Salim Al Midfa said: "The Matari Award comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and the follow-up of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, to establish a culture of excellence as a fundamental value at work, to support and keep pace with the level of development achieved by the emirate of Sharjah in various fields."

The award categories included all departments within Sharjah Airport Authority and their employees, and included the Distinguished Management category won by the finance department, and the Distinguished Service category won by the Visa Service Department. Additionally, eight job category awards were presented, including: the best leader award, won by Sarah Mohammed Al Midfa, director of the Finance Department; the Best Supervisory Officer award, which was won by engineer Aisha Obaid Al Muhairi, assistant director of the support service department for information technology; Best Customer Service Employee award, won by three employees Hamida Hussain Ghulam, passport officer, Muhammad Tahseen, visa service officer, Jamila Ahmed Al Hammadi, passport officer; and the Best Specialized Employee award which went to Saja Tariq Al-Numan, head of the tenders and purchase orders division. The award for Best Innovative Employee was won by Marwa Yusef Al Ali, a computer programmer, and the best Administrative Support Employee award was won by Maryam Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, a payroll officer in the support service department. Amr Mostafa, an officer in charge of the commercial department, was the winner of the Best Field Employee award, and Hassan Abdullah Al-Noman was the recipient of the Best New Employee award. The special honours categories included awards for the oldest employee to Francisco Nicholas, the Coronavirus Pandemic Response Team, and the Matari Work Team award.