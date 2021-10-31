Special Olympics UAE launches flagship programme for schools

Wam

Programme aims to integrate students with intellectual and learning difficulties.

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 6:22 PM

The Special Olympics UAE has launched the Unified Champion Schools (UCS) programme for students across the UAE for the 2021-2022 academic year, authorities have announced.

UCS is a school-based programme and aims to integrate students with intellectual and learning difficulties with their peers and other students in an inclusive school environment.

The comprehensive programme offers a three-component approach offering schools multiple opportunities for inclusion through unified sports, inclusive youth leadership and engagement activities that run throughout the school year.

The national rollout encourages all public and private schools of all curricula to register for the Unified Champion Schools programme.

Schools can become a Unified School if at least one unified sport is offered in a semester. They can progress and become a Unified Champion School if inclusive youth leadership and school engagement requirements are fulfilled.

Unified Champion Schools equips young people, teachers, trainers with tools and resources to create climates of acceptance in sports, classrooms, and throughout the entire school community.

It aims to improve the experiences of People of Determination with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in schools, and to encourage engagement between youth and empower them with inclusive opportunities that are aligned with schools’ timelines and curricula.

In addition to supporting the education and opportunities provided to People of Determination and students in mainstream education, Unified Champion Schools will increase the capacity of teaching staff and educators to create socially inclusive classrooms and activities through professional development training.

Talal Al Hashemi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE said: "Unified Champion Schools contributes to the vision of the UAE’s leadership to embed the values of respect and inclusion in all aspects of society, and naturally schools have to be among the first places to start.

“We are excited about the response we have received from schools so far and invite anyone interested in bringing the programme to their schools to connect with us today. We thank our stakeholders, various education groups and schools that have already registered for their ongoing support of our work as we join hands to make inclusion in schools an everyday reality that is enjoyed by all."

The Unified Champion Schools programme provides a wide range of exciting and engaging activities, clubs, and events throughout the academic year.

The Unified Sports foundation programme offers five different activities including Unified Athletic Skills and Unified Football League in partnership with PASS Abu Dhabi, Unified Badminton, Unified Fitness Clubs and the popular Unified Robotics competition.