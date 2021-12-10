Omicron variant: Some families in UAE cancel travel plans during winter break

Letitia Petrie, parent of a student in Horizon English School. Supplied photo

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Fri 10 Dec 2021, 10:40 AM

The ongoing travel restrictions due to the spread of the Covid-19 Omicron variant are prompting parents to spend their kids' school winter break in staycations and exploring the natural gems of the UAE.

Schools across the UAE have concluded their term on Thursday, with parents planning to keep their children engaged during the winter break in camps, educational and natural sightseeing trips.

Letitia Petrie, parent of a student in Horizon English School, said the family has spent the last two winters in Dubai due to travel restrictions. She noted that the family’s plan this year is to explore more outdoor locations in the UAE’s breezy winter weather. “Winters are great in the UAE for spending days at the beach and exploring the desert, mountains, and other natural attractions.”

May Zalat has planned educational trips for her children. Supplied photo

Mother of two May Zalat is planning educational trips for her children this winter in UAE. “Dubai hosts unique activities for children, which is why we prefer to spend the winter break here. This year, we are planning to visit heritage sights like Al Fahidi Historical Neighborhood and the Dubai Creek to learn more about the UAE history and culture.” Zalat added that the family will also explore new landmarks like the Dubai Eye and Madame Tussauds, while organizing trips to public parks and going on a meet & greet with Santa in Town Square.

Ghada Hafez has plans for camping in the desert. Supplied photo

Camping in the desert and going to theme parks like Legoland are some of the winter plans for Ghada Hafez, a mother of a two-year-old student at Blossom Nursery – Mudon. “December is our favorite time of the year in Dubai, so I’ll bond with my daughter over different activities. She can’t wait to see the new dancing fountain at ‘The Pointe’ in Palm Dubai and have some ice-cream.”

Julie Osmond is enrolling her children in winter camps. Supplied photo

Julie Osmond, parent of Grade 3 student at GEMS World Academy in Abu Dhabi said staying in the UAE during winter is a family ritual. “The weather is too good to leave the country, so we will enrol the children in winter camps as a chance for them to learn new skills, be active and meet other children.”

Keely Patton will explore the natural sights of the UAE with her kids. Supplid photo

Newly arrived to Abu Dhabi since August, Keely Patton, parent of Grade 1 and Grade 4 students at GEMS World Academy in Abu Dhabi plans to take the winter season as a chance to explore the natural sights of the UAE. “There is so much to see and experience in the country. We plan to visit Expo 2020 Dubai and Global Village, go on desert camping, and spend some time at Yas Water World and Warner Bros.”

Ghadeer Musleh, parent of Grade 2 student, GEMS World Academy in Abu Dhabi said her children’s winter schedule is already filled with outdoor events every day. “Winter season sees many activities held in Abu Dhabi, so we will be going to festivals, parks, beaches and playdates.”

