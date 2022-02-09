UAE: CBSE Term 2 Board exams for Grades 10, 12 to be held offline in April

Students have to answer both objective and subjective type questions

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:18 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Feb 2022, 6:38 PM

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct Term 2 Board exams for Grades 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26,

“The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.

ALSO READ:

The first phase of the CBSE exams were held in November-December, 2021 and the results have not yet been declared.

For the Term 2 exams, students are expected to answer both objective and subjective type questions.

The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions, according to the report.