UAE: CBSE Term 2 Board exams for Grades 10, 12 to be held offline in April

Programme aims to integrate students with intellectual and learning difficulties.
Schooling in UAE3 months ago
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct Term 2 Board exams for Grades 10 and Class 12 offline from April 26,
“The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to term 2 examinations offline,” CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj was quoted as saying in an NDTV report.
ALSO READ:
The first phase of the CBSE exams were held in November-December, 2021 and the results have not yet been declared.
For the Term 2 exams, students are expected to answer both objective and subjective type questions.
The term-1 papers only had objective or multiple-choice type questions, according to the report.
Programme aims to integrate students with intellectual and learning difficulties.
Schooling in UAE3 months ago
Grades will be given only after pupils complete both terms, CBSE Board says.
Schooling in UAE3 months ago
Several schools are offering a range of extra-curricular activities for the break starting this Sunday.
Schooling in UAE3 months ago
Sheikh Khaled inaugurates 42 Abu Dhabi which is the first GCC campus of the internationally renowned 42 Network of coding schools
Schooling in UAE3 months ago
School says it is short on drivers; it is working to fix the issue
Schooling in UAE4 months ago