Abu Dhabi school receives Dh1 million donation to promote students' tech skills

American Community School to engage students in new ways with focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality and machine learning

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 10 Nov 2021, 5:16 PM

The American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS) has received a generous private-sector donation of Dh1 million from Raytheon Emirates Limited (REL) to help promote students’ technological and critical thinking skills.

As an ACS partner since 2016, Raytheon’s gift deepens support of educational initiatives that will inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers and business professionals.

Raytheon Emirates’ investment will help ACS embed technology in every aspect of learning to encourage critical thinking, creativity and teamwork and will enable ACS students to further excel in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

By leveraging Raytheon’s expertise and investment, ACS will engage students in new ways with a focus on artificial intelligence, robotics, virtual reality and machine learning.

“I am grateful for Raytheon Emirates’ ongoing support of ACS,” said Monique Flickinger, ACS Superintendent. “Raytheon has demonstrated a long commitment to the school, including support of our award-winning Innovation Labs and other high-tech initiatives. Now, as they join a select group of cornerstone partners, ACS can leverage Raytheon’s exceptional local talent and cutting-edge technology to equip students with the skills needed to thrive in a complex and competitive world.”

Alan Davis, who is Raytheon Emirates’ chief executive, toured the ACS campus, engaged with students in the Innovation Labs and commended ACS's faculty for inspiring students. He also presented a check to Monique Flickinger, Matt Ayoub, chair of the ACS Board of Trustees, and Serena Carnevale, vice chair of ACS Board of Trustees.

“Instilling a passion for math and science in young people has long been an objective of our company, and we are proud to have this opportunity to support the American Community School of Abu Dhabi in the next phase of its evolution,” said Raytheon Emirates’ chief executive Alan Davis. “With 34 years of experience serving the U.A.E in space, aviation and defense, we are committed to supporting leading non-profit organizations, like ACS, that share our mission of shaping the next generation of purpose-driven innovators and making a transformative impact on the local UAE community.”

With nearly 50 years of institutional knowledge, ACS continues to provide exceptional programs that enhance young people’s understanding of the world and enables them to design and engineer solutions to the future’s most pressing problems.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Raytheon at this pivotal moment in our school’s history,” said Matt Ayoub, chair of the ACS Board of Trustees. “Raytheon’s support will provide critical resources and lead the way for other leading corporations to follow. I look forward to seeing how this important investment will impact ACS and the wider Abu Dhabi community for years to come.”