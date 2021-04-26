- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Saudi king invites Qatari Emir to visit
Riyadh and allies broke off ties with Qatar in June 2017 over claims it was too close to Iran and backed groups, allegations Qatar has always denied.
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia invited His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, to visit the kingdom, the Emir’s office said on Monday, the latest sign of improving relations between the former rivals.
Riyadh and allies broke off ties with Qatar in June 2017 over claims it was too close to Iran and backed groups, allegations Qatar has always denied.
But in January, the boycotting countries agreed to reestablish ties with Qatar following a flurry of diplomatic activity by former US president Donald Trump’s administration.
The Emir received a letter from King Salman, “including an invitation to visit” Saudi Arabia, the Emir’s office said in a statement.
It did not say if Sheikh Tamim had accepted or when the visit would take place.
Sheikh Tamim last travelled to the kingdom in January for the summit, hosted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, that led to Doha being readmitted to the regional fold.
The latest invitation was delivered by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, who is in Doha for meetings with his Qatari counterpart.
The two discussed “Gulf unity”, according to Qatar’s foreign ministry.
Since the reconciliation there have been cautious steps towards normality, including the resumption of air travel between the former adversaries and the reopening of Qatar’s sole land border with Saudi Arabia.
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli