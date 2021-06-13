Saudi Arabia says Houthi drone lands in school; no injuries

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported.

Saudi Arabia said Sunday a bomb-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels crash-landed in the premises of a school in the province of Asir near the kingdom’s southern border.

In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, the department of Civil Defense in Asir said no injuries were reported. The statement accused the Iran-backed Houthis of launching the drone from inside Yemen.

Photos on the state-run Saudi Press Agency showed a substantial section of the roof of a building badly damaged. Another photo showed the motor of the alleged drone and its broken propeller on the ground.