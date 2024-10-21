Keep a watch on your brood with Eufy Security’s indoor camera

In popular imagination, surveillance cameras are devices associated with crime and policing. Or, for those who are of the political-thinker disposition, they may have connotations of an all-watching “Big Brother”. When most of us think of surveillance cameras, we naturally think of outdoor ones, such as those that watch over traffic and city streets or those inside offices or within public premises. Rarely do we imagine a surveillance camera for private or home use.

In our busy, modern lives, however, a surveillance camera is just as important indoors, keeping an eye on the inside of your home, as it is without, surveying the premises or the road. And this is not for the purpose of crime-prevention — though that can always remain a reason, even in as safe a place as the UAE — but more so to watch over what may be the most precious to you, such as your family and pets. With young working couples the norm in the country, a device such as Eufy Security’s Indoor Cam C220 can be a boon for those who must leave behind kids, pets, or the elderly at home when they go to work every day.

With the convenience and features that the C220 offers, it is possible to enjoy peace of mind. Indeed, our dismissive stance about the need for such a gadget changed after a short test in which we understood its significance and capabilities.

The most basic description of the Eufy Security Indoor Cam C220 is that it is a pan-and-tilt fixed or mounted camera. But Eufy Security has also packed helpful complexities into its basic description with the addition of advanced AI capabilities at a very affordable price.

Smartly designed, with a sleek matte white finish and a minimalist look, the camera is mounted on a swivelling base, allowing it to stand securely on any flat surface, enhanced by rubberised pads for stability. Eufy Security also includes mounting hardware for wall or ceiling installation, but simply placing the device on a shelf or table proved sufficient for indoor use. The camera powers up immediately when plugged in, with a flashing status LED indicating readiness for setup.

Downloading the Eufy Security app is essential to get started with this gadget, and the app is available on both Android and iOS platforms. Once installed in your phone, simply create an account and follow the prompts to add the device. We selected the Indoor Cam C220 and the app guided us through connecting the device to the Wi-Fi and completed the set-up with ease.

Features-wise, the C220 boasts a maximum resolution of 2K (2560×1440 pixels) and a 125-degree field of view, making it suitable for covering most rooms without constant adjustments. It can pan 360 degrees horizontally and tilt 75 degrees vertically, all controlled remotely via the app. The pan-and-tilt feature allows users to track movement across larger areas or check different parts of a room without manual repositioning.

In my tests, the C220 delivered impressive 2K video quality, providing clear visuals and well-lit night-vision images. Equipped with onboard AI tracking, the camera automatically followed moving subjects, ensuring they remained in frame and recording their path as long as they were visible.

Additional security features include motion and audio detection, black-and-white night vision, and two-way audio. This means that if your dog or cat is up to any mischief while you’re away, a quick command issued through the C220’s speaker can bring it in line.

And if your fur-baby is the sort that is given to YouTube worthy cute antics when left alone, then you have just the right device in this home camera to at last get that channel going. The C220 supports local storage via a MicroSD slot on its underside that can take a card of up to 128GB, and it can even provide up to 16TB of storage when connected to the Eufy Homebase S380, which also accommodates a further 16 cameras, in case you want every square inch of your home covered in the field of vision.

Cloud storage options are also available, though not essential — and Eufy Security provides two subscription plans: the Basic, with 30 days of rolling video history on a single-camera basis, or the Premium for up to 10 cameras. Both monthly and annual plans are available, with pricing details on the manufacturer’s website or app.

Further on the connectivity side, Apple users need to be aware that while the C220 supports smart displays like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, it does not currently integrate with Apple’s HomeKit.

Easy scan

Operating the camera through the app proved quite straightforward. The home screen displays a live feed, and you can easily access the pan-and-tilt controls, two-way audio, AI tracking and more via a bottom toolbar. The pan-and-tilt controls were responsive, allowing quick adjustments, and a “round-look” option enabled a full 360-degree scan with a single tap. You can also activate AI tracking when you want the camera to take over.

The app also offers customisation options for motion and audio detection. Users can set specific detection zones for high-priority areas and adjust sensitivity levels to reduce false alarms. In my testing, detection was quick and accurate. Notifications can include thumbnails for event previews or be simplified for faster alerts.

Overall, the C220 performed admirably, delivering crisp 2K video with detailed imagery and clear night-vision results. The two-way audio was lag-free, so communication with family or pets can be smooth and easy.

A drawback of the gadget, we felt, was that it is powered by a mains connection and not a battery. This means that you need to always keep it plugged in, and in the rare event of a power cut, it will stop working for the duration that the power is out. From a security point of view, we feel this is a major drawback. Untoward incidents of all sorts are perhaps more prone to happen when the power is out, whether it’s any emergencies that can take place in the darkness of a power cut or if the power is put out intentionally by a criminal targeting a premises.

Also, requiring to be tethered to a power source all the time makes it difficult to position the device in various key locations that may not be near a power socket, or to mount it to the ceiling to increase its field of coverage.

Storing photos

However, the Eufy Security Indoor Cam C220 is a versatile indoor security solution that balances user-friendliness with advanced features. Priced at a very affordable and reasonable Dh118, it offers exceptional value for a camera with this range of capabilities, and local recording means you won’t incur additional costs for cloud storage if you do not require to keep lengthy footage records. If you’re looking for a reliable and feature-rich indoor security camera, the C220 is a top contender in our books.

In the final analysis, the Eufy Security Indoor Cam C220 merges advanced functionality with ease of use at a budget-friendly price.

For anyone seeking to enhance their home security without a hefty investment, this camera is an excellent starting point.