Galaxy Z Fold 6 Review: Samsung unfolds a galaxy of features and style

Published: Sun 8 Sep 2024, 8:03 PM

Apart from being the essential personal communication, connectivity and utility device of the times, your mobile phone also makes a statement and says something about you.

Some companies understand this well. Take Apple, for example, the raison d’etre of whose iPhone is to make a lifestyle statement above all other considerations. Samsung gets this too — and nothing makes a statement as boldly and clearly as a folding phone, specifically the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Ever since Samsung sprung its first folding, book-shaped phone on an unsuspecting world around five years ago, the Galaxy Z Fold series phones have become iconic devices that are coveted equally by tech enthusiasts and fashionistas. And now, in its latest iteration, Samsung has refined that style quotient to the point that there may be few devices out there that are more flaunt-able than the new Z Fold 6.

And it’s not like this new folding phone is just a one-trick pony that can only wow with its design, style and covet-factor. Samsung has constantly refined the features, tech and specifications of the Fold to now make this latest sixth generation a technological tour de force as well. But since style remains a vital component in the appeal of the Z Fold 6, let’s first see what Samsung is offering in this department.

In this latest version of its foldable phone, Samsung has clearly imbibed the design language of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which now seems to be the common design template off which the Korean giant will spin the designs of its high-end phones. So the Z Fold 6 has a look that seems to suggest it was hewn from one solid block of metal, with a chiselled form and well-defined edges. The finish is satiny and smooth, no matter which colourway you choose. Currently you have five options: pink, navy, silver shadow, and two online exclusives — white and crafted black.

Does the perfect colour exist?

Of all these, we prefer the silver shadow for its cool sophistication and understated elegance, along with its ability to go with any sartorial style, which were all evident in oodles in our test mule of the same colour.

Looks aside, the feel of a foldable phone is vital for its success. The device needs to look like a normal slab phone when folded and then reveal its tablet-sized display when you grab the edges of its two sides and unfold it, revealing its secret. But for the inside screen to remain a mystery until the unfolding, the phone must have dimensions that are as close as possible to a normal slab phone — and Samsung has made great strides here with the new Z Fold 6.

This latest Z Fold is lighter and thinner than its predecessor. It now weights 239 grams, about the same as an iPhone 14, and is 0.48 inches thick when folded, compared to well over half-an-inch for the Z Fold 5. With this drop in thickness, the Z Fold 6 has no problem masquerading as a slab phone when in a closed position and also easily fits into pockets and purses without creating buldges. The flattened profile and sculpted edges also make it easier to hold and handle, just like the Galaxy S24 Ultra on which its design language has been based.

The cover display has been increased in size, from the Z Fold 5’s 6.2 inches to 6.3 inches. While this may not look like much of a difference on paper, it definitely makes the device a lot easier to use. The Z Fold 6 is now wider and shorter than its predecessor and its marginal extra width makes a world of difference on the cover screen, especially when doing things like typing with both hands. And while there are even wider displays in folding phone from competitors such as OnePlus and Google Pixel Fold, Samsung strikes the happiest mean of easy usability and pocket-friendly dimensions with the Z Fold 6.

While the cover screen is now a bigger 6.3-inch, the main tablet screen remains 7.6 inches — both AMOLED — but it is now wider rather than taller. This new width was instantly noticeable when viewing video content in full-screen mode and we would recommend the more immersive large-screen experience if you like to catch up on the latest film or web series during your commute. The display is also now the brightest of the folding phone bunch at 2,317 nits and the centre crease is now less noticeable than before.

How long will it last?

This is definitely a result of Samsung’s constant refining of the folding screen with each iteration of the fold, and also the result of adding more layers and a much sturdier hinge to this latest model. In fact, the hinge is rated for more than 200,000 open-and-close cycles; in other words, even if you opened and closed it 100 times daily (which no one will), you could easily get around six years of use. Also helping the sturdiness and durability is the IP48 rating, which makes it highly waterproof, though we’d like to see better dustproofing in such a flagship product.

Speaking of flagship, the Z Fold 6 has a price to match its desirability. The top-of-the-range 1TB version retails for a whopping Dh8,699, while the 256GB entry-level one is a pricey Dh7,199. But for this occasion, we are excusing the high price. If Samsung can come up with a device that is so desirable, it is allowed to charge a premium for it.

And that premium price gets you some premium features and specs as well. The three-lens main camera array, for example, comprises a 50MP wide-angle, 12MP ultrawide and 10MP 3X optical zoom. Both the front cameras on the cover and main screen are 4MP gigs, but with the ability to shoot selfies on the main camera by folding out the phone and using the cover screen as the viewfinder, you’ll likely use the front cameras for video calls only, for which they are more than adequate.

The colour and details of the images were impressive and low-light sensitivity left us with no complaints when considering its competition, while the Portrait mode returned stunning images every time.

The modes — and there are several of those — are no doubt helped by the artificial intelligence (AI) engine that Samsung has equipped this phone with, which helps with everything from photography, image editing, text messaging and search to health and translation services.

With the Sketch to Image feature, you can use the optionally available Samsung S Pen for Fold to draw a simple line sketch and the AI will turn it into a complete and finished image that is attractive, realistic and useful.

Transcription and translation are perhaps the most useful AI features. Record a meeting using the Notes app and then the Galaxy AI transcribes it into text and even summarises the conversation accurately.

The Interpreter app is also a marvel of AI, allowing you to hold a conversation with people when you do not have a language in common. Just fold the phone into a half-open position and hold it in front of anyone speaking a foreign language, let the system detect the language of the speaker and start interpreting. A real-time, two-way translation ensures that the person facing you is shown what you’re saying as text translated into their language on the cover screen facing them while you see their speech translated into text in your language on the main screen facing you. That is indeed technology bridging gaps and connecting the world.

Now if only Samsung did something about the price so that it bridged the gap in most people’s ability to spend, then we’d willingly give this winning product a full five stars. As it is, though, we’re forced to keep it half a star short.