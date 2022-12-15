Restaurant Review: Enjoy alfresco grills at One Life Kitchen

Accompanied by foot-tapping music and wafting cool breeze, it's a treat for diners

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 15 Dec 2022, 9:45 PM

It’s that time of the year to head back outdoors and have a rollicking time over an alfresco barbeque amid pulsating live music and a cool winter breeze.

One Life Kitchen and Café, the oldest restaurant in Dubai Design District, introduces The Listening Room, every Sunday from 3pm-9pm.

The weekly event attracts diners who can relish a delicious barbecue while jiving to the rollicking tunes of resident disc jockeys (DJs) Z.N.Di and BoAndMo playing on vinyl records.

One Life Kitchen & Café celebrates the UAE Government’s ‘world’s coolest winter’ campaign over barbeque and burgers sizzling on the grill.

The menu includes a selection of six dishes such as Grilled Prawns, Jerk Chicken, Cheeseburger, Striploin Steak, Boerewors and Kofte that can be paired with sides such as Corn on the cob, Greek Salad, Masala French Fries, Boom Chakalaka, Roasted Potato Salad and Pesto Pasta Salad.

The outlet is the perfect hangout space to enjoy a barbeque, while listening to the chill tunes from the DJ’s including Jazz, Soul, Funk, Neo Soul, Latin, Lounge & Hip Hop.

The popular homegrown eatery also recently opened its second venue located at HIVE Coliv, the UAE’s first of its kind co-living space, nestled in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

joydeep@khaleejtimes.com