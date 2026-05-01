'Patriot' Review: Mammootty, Mohanlal reunite in a thought-provoking surveillance thriller

What will happen if a government decides to install spyware into your phone and assign you a social score to control every aspect of your life? This is the scary and pressing question that the latest Malayalam release Patriot addresses. At a time when everyone lives digitally, the film is relevant and gives much food for thought to the general audience.

The movie, directed by Mahesh Narayan, brings Malayalam’s biggest stalwarts — Mammootty and Mohanlal — together after almost 13 years. When first announced in October, the cast looked like an edition of the “Who’s Who” of Malayalam cinema. Other than the big M's, the movie also has Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Rajiv Menon and Revathy in key roles.

Coming back to the question of what will happen if a government decides to install spyware, Mammootty answers it very simply in a dialogue in the movie. “If a person going to buy ration has posted negatively about the government, his family will starve,” he says. Patriot tells the story of a corrupt politician who takes control of a military spyware and hands it over to a private company led by his son to keep tabs on the public.

With a run time of 180 minutes, the movie has a taut first half but lags slightly in the second half. The biggest applause goes to the production quality. Shot in multiple locations including Dubai, the movie is technically sound. The film unquestionably belongs to Mammootty, who plays Daniel James, a vlogger named Vimathan that wages war against corporate villains with immense pizzazz. His screen presence is unrivalled.

Mohanlal lights up the screen as Daniel's best friend and confidante, Colonel Rahim Naik — an ex-army officer who lost his leg in war. The role, essentially an extended cameo in the second half, fits him perfectly. For die-hard fans of both actors, there are stunts, car chases, and bullets flying to elicit cheers. However, those expecting lengthy chemistry between the two, like in the 1998 hit Harikrishnans, will be disappointed

Rajiv Menon essays his role as the prime antagonist JPS with aplomb. Fahadh cakewalks through his negative character. It is a role we have seen him essay before and he doesn’t disappoint. Kunchacko as the broody, geeky tech expert supports the cast well. As does Zarin Shihab and Darshana in their short roles. Nayanthara doesn’t have much to do in her blink-or-you-will-miss role as Advocate Lathika.

The movie raises some important questions and will probably inspire more than one cinemagoer to rethink their digital footprint. Fresh from the success of Vaazha 2, the Malayalam film industry has once again demonstrated its versatility and appetite for films with good subjects.

Starring: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Faahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, Revathi

Directed by: Mahesh Narayanan

Rating: 3.5/5