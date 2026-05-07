'Mortal Kombat II' review: Big fights, forgettable story

The Mortal Kombat games have always been honest about what they are. You pick a fighter, you learn a few combos, and the whole point is to find the most creative way to finish your opponent. Story is almost an afterthought — something that exists to move you from one fight to the next. The movies are no different, and Mortal Kombat II leans fully into that.

Filmmaker Simon McQuoid returns as director of the sequel. And, after being teased at the end of the first film, Johnny Cage arrives as the centrepiece of this sequel. Karl Urban plays the retired action star turned reluctant Earth defender. The role fits him well enough; he's got the charm, he can throw a punch, and his comedic timing lands more often than not. But Urban isn't the funniest person in the film. That title goes to Josh Lawson's Kano, who steals every scene he walks into. He's loud, crude, and entertaining in a way the movie doesn't quite know how to replicate elsewhere.

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As for the story, the film opens with a flashback showing Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford) conquering the Realm of Edenia and taking the young Kitana as his adopted daughter. In the present day, washed-up action star Johnny Cage — now a '90s relic doing fan conventions — is recruited by Raiden (Tadanobu Asano) to join Earthrealm's champions, including Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), and Cole Young (Lewis Tan), to compete in the interdimensional Mortal Kombat tournament. The champions of Earthrealm are forced into battle against one another as they attempt to resist the rule of Shao Kahn, whose rise threatens the survival of Earthrealm and its defenders.

Kitana (Adeline Rudolph), raised by Shao Kahn but conflicted in her loyalties, becomes a central figure alongside Cage, while Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Bi-Han (Johannes Taslim) also factor into the fight, though their inclusion feels somewhat unearned.

The bigger issue with Mortal Kombat II is that it doesn't know who it's really about. Cage is supposed to be the lead, but Kitana is given nearly as much screen time and significance. Between the two of them — and the rest of a packed roster — you never quite settle into caring about anyone. The redemption arc for Cage is visible from the opening scene, and the film doesn't do much to make you doubt how it ends.

The action and fatalities are where Mortal Kombat II earns its keep. The kills are inventive, occasionally jaw-dropping, and clearly the part of the film the crew cared most about. There are moments, including signature lines and finishers that will get a reaction out of the crowd. So, if you're going in for that kind of a spectacle, it delivers.

A step up from the first film, but not by as much as it should be. Mortal Kombat II is a fun watch for fans of the franchise, but it's the kind of fun that doesn't stay with you. Best saved for a night in rather than a trip to the cinema.

Mortal Kombat II

Director: Simon McQuoid

Cast: Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee

Stars: 2.5/5

Mortal Kombat II is currently playing in UAE cinemas