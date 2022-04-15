Suhoor Review: The Grand Lawn at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi

Savours the flavours of Ramadan with scintillating views of The Grand Mosque

by Somya Mehta Published: Fri 15 Apr 2022, 2:06 PM

For the holy month of Ramadan, restaurants across the country offer their A game when it comes to creating the most lavish dining experiences. Already been restaurant-hopping for iftar? You must also try a suhoor experience before the holy month comes to an end.

If you’re looking to dine-out for an ultimate suhoor experience and immerse yourself in the traditional culinary culture of the region, look no further than the suhoor at the Grand Lawn, The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi. Decked up especially for the special occasion, the breath-taking scenery at the Grand Lawn will transport you into another world. And if you’re based in Dubai, driving down there will also give you the added thrill of a road-trip!

Tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city, suhoor at the Grand Lawn offers stunning views of Abu Dhabi’s famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, one of the world’s largest mosques, making your dining journey even more authentic and immersive. Watching the serenity of the space come to life as the sun sets into the horizon, diners can enjoy exquisite suhoor dishes, as the architectural masterpiece lights up in glistening hues, oozing calmness into the ambience.

The venue features an incredible lounge style set-up, with cabanas for a semi-private experience. With beautiful lights scintillating the venue, guests can enjoy a decadent à la carte menu filled with Arabic hot and cold dishes. Pair this with live entertainment through a Qanun player, and you have a winner! The signature suhoor dishes feature regional delicacies, such as Roubyan Magli, Mouajnat Platter and Lamb Lahem Meshui alongside traditional Za’atar Manakeesh and staples such as Fatayer and Meat Sambousek.

And if there’s space for more, their mini-plated desserts, which include delicious date cakes, ice-creams with traditional flavours and classic Arabic sweets, will surely lift your spirits. So, if you’re looking for a quiet evening getaway, while relishing some Ramadan goodness, this is the place for you!

