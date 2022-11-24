Restaurant Review: Zafran Indian Bistro

Savour Kashmiri flavours this winter

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 10:19 PM

The famed Sufi poet Amir Khusrau (1253-1325 AD) said, “If there is paradise on earth, it is here, it is here”, when describing Kashmir.

This winter — one of the coolest in the world — Zafran Indian Bistro is putting this paradise on your plate with an inspired seasonal menu celebrating Kashmir’s mouth-watering cuisine that speaks volumes of its rich culture and tradition.

Enjoy a traditional sit-down meal, featuring homestyle dishes and warm, aromatic, and classic flavours in an intimate setting that will transport you to a Matamaal ( meaning grandmother’s home in Kashmiri).

Authentic recipes, hand-ground spices and homemade curry blends combine to give you a menu replete with choices, including Murkh Seekh Gulmarg, Murgh Tikka Saunfiya, Murgh Yakhni Korma and Mutton Kofta Curry. The menu wouldn’t be complete without Kashmiri Pulao, and traditional accompaniments.

The Dubai Marina outlet exudes a contemporary atmosphere, and features comfortable and relaxed seating, and subtle lighting. “We all have special childhood memories of time spent with our grandmother watching her make magic in the kitchen. As she conjured up the most incredible food, she would also feed us heart-warming stories nourishing our mind, body, and soul as only a grandmother can. It is this perfect expression of love that inspires the Matamaal menu at Zafran. Our guests are certain to love the walk down memory lane as they indulge in the distinct and delectable flavours from this paradise on earth,” said Sajeev Chelattu, brand chef, Zafran Indian Bistro, whose flagship outlet is located at Mirdif City Centre.

Initially, Zafran Indian Bistro was opened at Mirdif City Centre in 2010 and later in the Dubai Marina Mall the following year.

