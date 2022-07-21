Restaurant Review: Wholesome flavours at Laung by Peppermill, Abu Dhabi

by Somya Mehta Published: Thu 21 Jul 2022, 5:59 PM

Just when we thought that Dubai is home to all the best Indian restaurants that the UAE has to offer, Abu Dhabi’s offerings of authentic Southeast Asian cuisine have moved a notch higher with the latest addition of Dubai’s Peppermill joint being launched in Nation Towers. Enveloped by modern Indian décor with a traditional twist, diners can enjoy an intimate evening with their close friends and family, relishing eclectic flavours from the subcontinent.

With an option to sit in a quieter private dining area or the seating with giant glass-windows overlooking the cityscapes, there’s a room for every mood here. You kickstart your evening out with their chaat specialities because is it even an Indian restaurant if you don’t opt for paani puri as a pre-appetiser? And to our surprise, the plated puri had managed to retain the zesty flavours that are often only enjoyed in street food stalls. You can also choose from their extensive chaat menu, which includes palak chaat, dahi puri, samosa chaat and more.

For starters, there’s an array of North Indian staples to choose from, such as murgh malai tikka, lamb seekh kebab, lamb chops. For the vegetarians out there, you have the same number of options, if not more, to satisfy all your spicy food cravings, including soya chaap and paneer tikka, the two veggie favourites, as well as their must-try chukundar tawa tikka, which is pan-fried galette with beetroot. Their main course, however, is the star of the show. Piping hot curries like paneer lababdar, dal makhni and soya chaap masala are sure to send you on a trip down memory lane with their exquisite aromas. Dishes like ‘homestyle chicken curry’ and ‘railway mutton curry’ also garnered rave reviews on the dining table, introducing lip-smacking flavours. The freshly-served breads deserve a special mention, though, for staying soft and fluffy well into the meal, as opposed to the first minute or two commonly seen in other South Asian fares.

We ended our evening with a warm cuppa homestyle desi chai, prepared with the goodness of Indian herbs along with the gold standard of Indian dessert, the royal gulab jamun, made to perfection by the chef.

TASTE: Recently nominated under the ‘New Indian Restaurant’ category, the restaurant preserves the authentic flavours of pan-Indian cuisine, bringing the country’s flavours to your table.

AMBIENCE: With a blend of traditional and modern aesthetic and three kinds of seating areas to choose from, diners can enjoy quieter private dining or a more scenic experience with lush views of Abu Dhabi city.

STAFF: The staff is extremely warm and welcoming, to start your dining journey on a high and also take out the time to explain the unique aspects of their dishes.

PRESENTATION: Capturing a burst of colours the country is often known for, the fuss-free plating and elegant designs capture the true spirit of India.

VALUE FOR MONEY: A great deal for around Dh155 for two persons, they’re competitively priced with generous portion sizes and also offer a 4-course business lunch for Dh99 (11AM-4PM).

