Restaurant Review: Torno Subito lives up to Massimo Bottura’s Riviera feel of 1960s

Enjoy a leisurely brunch at Michelin-star chef’s Dubai outpost that captures the Italian spirit of ‘I’ll be right back’

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 6 Oct 2022, 11:35 PM

For the uninitiated, Massimo Bottura is an Italian restaurateur and the chef patron of Osteria Francescana, a Three-Michelin-star restaurant based in Modena, Italy, which has been listed in the top five at since 2010 and received top ratings from L'Espresso, Gambero Rosso and the Touring Club guides.

Torno Subito is his first One-Michelin-star-awarded restaurant, which is located at W Dubai in picturesque Palm Jumeirah.

The restaurant that can accommodate up to 150 diners shows us Bottura’s favourite way to hit escape by taking guests on a journey back to the 1960's Italian Riviera where everything is sophisticated and social but laid back.

Patrons have the option to dine al fresco or on the beach next to the blue waters.

The signature fine-dining restaurant welcomed back its third edition of the hugely popular “Massimo's Friends” on Thursday evening.

The sensational Italian experience was hosted by Torno Subito's Chef De Cuisine Alessio Pirozzi and one of Italy's most celebrated chefs, Riccardo Forapani, who is the Chef De Cuisine in Maranello.

Forapani has worked under the expertise and guidance of culinary mastermind Chef Bottura at the tender age of 20 at Osteria Francescana.

The brunch was launched from September 17, as Dubai, and more significantly, Palm Jumeirah — a playground of the rich and the famous from across the globe — gets ready to enjoy the coolest winter in the world in the UAE.

Taste (5): Diners are spoilt for choice in starters such as a shellfish dish Gillardeau Oyster Dill Gaspacho Balsamico Pearl. Pizza Porcini and Fried Pizza Ricotta and Salame before moving on to main courses like Pasta Mista Ceci Cozze

Ambience (5): There can’t be a perfect setting for a leisurely brunch, where every day is a vacation and is heightened by the elegant design palette such as citrus greens, sky blue swimming pool, candy pinks and pop-up posters

Service (4): The service is excellent as smiling servers with happy disposition are at your beck and call for generous helpings of the menu, which is textured and creative

Presentation (4): Bottura’s signature is evident in the presentation and in sync with the interior, which is simple, fluid and steeped in Baroque art

Value for money (5):

Dh325 per person inclusive of soft drinks,

Dh425 per person, inclusive of house beverages and sparkling

Dh525 per person, inclusive of premium beverages

Address: Torno Subito, Ground Floor, W Dubai – The Palm West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

For reservations, call +97142455588