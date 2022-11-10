Restaurant Review: Table Otto at The Dubai Mall

Tuck into a lavish spread at an Italian-French restaurant with strong Mediterranean influences located at the iconic mall’s Fashion Avenue

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 9:13 PM

Table Otto, the 52-seater Italian French restaurant with strong Mediterranean influences, was opened in The Dubai Mall on March 3 amid the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The fine dining eatery made its mark in neighbouring Kuwait before opening in the UAE with a 100-seater restaurant in Yas Mall, Abu Dhabi, and followed up with The Dubai Mall outlet.

Now, plans are afoot to open a third outlet at Jimi Mall in Al Ain by December 2023.

Table Otto offers a delicious array of breakfast dishes, including baked mushroom eggs with truffle hummus toast, a morning flatbread with a runny egg, kale pesto, mozzarella and sundried tomatoes, and a smoked salmon with poached egg, hollandaise, and sautéed kale layered over a seeded bagel. Breakfast diners can opt for a delicious brûlée white chocolate pancake affair with torched meringue, honeycomb, and maple custard.

Lunch and dinner offer the best of Table Otto’s culinary experience. Traditional pizzas and pastas fill the menu along with intriguing twists such as a hot honey pepperoni pizza and a penne labneh arabiata. Table Otto also serves up some never-seen-before dishes, including a coffee sriracha shrimp salad and short rib musakhan rolls.

“The brand is managed by Belhasa Hospitality through its partnership with AL Makan and are adding a smart casual, different and vibrant experience in shopping malls across the UAE,” said Saeed Al Marri, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Belhasa Hospitality.

