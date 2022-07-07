Restaurant Review: Social House

By Laraib Anwer Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 7:23 PM

The fi­rst thing that will catch your eye as you enter the restaurant is its prime location. With a dazzling view of the Burj Khalifa, the dancing fountains serenading your evening, and Souk Al Bahar, you witness a diverse display of grandeur as you devour your meal. Originally from Jakarta, Social House has expanded to cater to multiple cuisines for a diverse audience. Upon entering, the wooden and plant interiors engulfed us in its cozy vibe, as we moved towards the private seating area made specially for meetings, large gatherings and special cooking classes. Seated there, we had the Head Chef Sanjay Biswas prepare food at a live cooking station right before us.

Starting with the classic greens, the Quinoa Freekeh Salad made its way, and the variety of colours on it left us enticed. Consisting of Freekeh, roasted pumpkin, chickpeas, quinoa, raisins, pomegranate, and sunflower seeds, this was defi­nitely

a healthy munch. Next was the Pho Bo Beef Noodles made from rice noodles, beef brisket, basil, coriander, scallions, and homemade beef broth, which brought out the authentic taste of Vietnam, as we tasted each and every herb disintegrating at the tip of our tongues. For those looking for breakfast and brunch options, the Big Breakfast is a must try. With a side of baked beans, sausages, eggs, beef bacon and juicy portobello mushrooms, this one goes heavy on the belly and makes sure you have a hearty start to your day. Vegetarians fear not, for their Margherita pizza, simple yet scrumptious, will ensure you have a good time, with its freshly baked bread and added garlic bread on the side. To cool down amidst the summer glare, their drinks

are not only refreshing and flavourful, but also presented in the most attractive way. Wild Blueberry Mojito and Just Berried Mojito were some of the best of the lot, and will get you the most likes on the ’gram. Social House does justice to its multicuisine dishes and provides the perfect place to relax and catch up with friends and family.

Taste: The multicuisine menu comprised Japanese, Vietnamese, English and diverse dishes prepared by the head chef, Sanjay Biswas. The preparation was top notch and met our expectations.

Ambience: Dim wooden interiors, plants, calming music and views mean that the overall vibe is comfortable, which is needed as you get ready to dine.

Service: The staff, along with the head chef and his assistant chefs, were very enterprising and helpful in serving and educating us on the dishes and their origins.

Presentation: The food was presented on minimal greys and woods, which brought out the ingredients’ colours and vibrancy, making the experience a joyous one.

Value For Money: Approximately coming up to Dh 275 for two people, Social House is not quite on the expensive side of the scale, and is definitely worth the experience.

wknd@khaleejtimes.com