Restaurant Review: Saturday brunch menu at Bastion, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

by Joydeep Sengupta Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 10:26 PM

Bastion is a contemporary European brasserie and grill located on the 25th floor of the Jumeirah Beach Hotel.

The restaurant has started a new brunch menu to welcome guests every Saturday for a simple-yet-elegant feast.

The picture-perfect setting — against the backdrop of captivating views of the clear azure waters of the Arabian Gulf and the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel — is complemented by sumptuous food and house beverages.

Live entertainment of old-world tunes and contemporary flair heighten the lazy brunch experience.

The menu draws from global culinary inspiration, but western European influence is most pronounced.

Brunch-goers can enjoy an indulgent selection of starters, including Beetroot Tartare, Goat Cheese Tart Salad, Croissant Monsieur and Oeufs Cocotte. For mains, guests can tuck into mouth-watering dishes that include Brandade Code with Mash Potato, Vacherin Mont D’Or and Steak Frites.

For the sweetest end, guests can indulge in the Baked Alaska, Gateau Basque, or Frozen Yoghurt with Wild Mixed Berries, while all dishes are perfectly paired with expertly crafted cocktails and house beverages.

Besides, members of Jumeirah Group’s leading rewards programme, Jumeirah One, can take advantage of the special offer to buy three, get one free on Jumeirah Al Qasr festive brunch packages. They can also enjoy other dining experiences available, when staying or dining at Jumeirah Hotel & Resorts and unlock coveted benefits — whether it’s a glamorous suite escape, romantic dinner for two, a luxury chauffeur car ride or purchasing the perfect birthday gift, all of it is possible with Jumeirah One points.

