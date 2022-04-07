Restaurant Review: Ruby Passion for Meat tickles Turkish palates

A new culinary gem is adding sparkle and shine to Al Wasl Road, the hottest casual dining destination in the city.

Ruby Passion for Meat — a homegrown Turkish steakhouse — is one of the latest additions to the pulsating neighbourhood.

For the uninitiated, Turkish cuisine owes its richness and diversity to the confluence of the East and the West and Ruby Passion for Meat’s curated iftar honours its legacy beautifully.

Ottoman-inspired elegance offers the perfect backdrop for a hearty and wholesome menu that will be served to your table after sunset when you dine at the Turkish kebab-steakhouse this Ramadan, which started last Saturday (April 2) in the UAE.

From a selection of starters including authentic Turkish cheeses, cold cuts, olives, honey, skimming, çiğ köfte lentil soup, Gavurdagi salad, steamed Icli Kofte and Findik Lahmacun, the meal is curated to offer something for everyone.

A selection of its signature kebabs, all prepared using premium meats and charcoal-grilled to perfection, including Chicken Sis Kebab, Adana Kebab, cheese meatballs and Begendi kebab served with creamy roasted eggplant make up the main course.

Traditional sherbets like Jallab and Qamardin, water and Turkish tea, are also included.

Gullac, a Turkish dessert made with milk and pomegranate and traditionally served during Ramadan, will offer a sweet ending to the meal along with different types of Baklavas.

